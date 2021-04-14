The fear of change is inevitable, especially when it perches in the work environment. For companies, this fear is a drag in times of crisis like the current one, in which many need to face a transformation to overcome the impact of the pandemic. In fact, the analysis that Peter F. Drucker, the Austrian father of modern business management, published in the middle of the 20th century on the reaction of the population to the arrival of a time of change is still valid: 15% openly reject it, 70% have a hard time joining it and the remaining 15% accept it.

To be out of the percentage of those who resist change, the businesswoman and consultant Pilar Jericó points out that it is necessary to develop a proactive attitude that neutralizes these fears and helps to adapt to the unexpected challenges that arise at work. “The mindset for change, known in English as change mindset, is what helps to understand the different uncertainties and to see the changes as an opportunity or, at least, to live them in a much kinder way ”, explains Jericó, who will lead the Change mindset webinar: No fear of change.

But how do we train that mindset? Jericó emphasizes that the main thing is to distinguish the healthy fear from the toxic one. The first is synonymous with prudence and appears punctually, it is the one that invites you to think about things before rushing and that protects against possible dangers. And the second is the one that paralyzes when making important decisions, slows down the talent and interests of people and lasts over time. “It is the one that leads to mass hysteria, compulsive shopping or not sleeping at night,” he adds.

Neutralize fears

Neutralize these fears poisonous It can be done from three different approaches: from the role of the company, that of the leader and that of the workers.

The communication It is the first pillar that an organization must build to develop the strategy with which to face change. This is how Sergio Anarte, specialist in talent development and leader trainer at the consulting firm ActitudPro, explains: “The company must be transparent with its employees. Many of the problems [en los negocios] that has caused the pandemic have come from fear, and this is born, in large part, from uncertainty ”. For this, Anarte clarifies, it is necessary for the management to first know the situation the company is going through, accept it objectively and communicate to the workers the roadmap that is going to be followed.

Getting the members of a company to maintain a positive attitude towards changes is not easy, especially if their psychological state is not good. During the first weeks of confinement, 75% of workers said they felt more socially isolated, 67% suffered from greater stress and 57% suffered from anxiety, according to a study carried out by the company of software SAP in mid-2020 and published by Harvard Business Review.

Jericó points out that, in order to develop their full potential during those moments of crisis, it is essential that organizations know how they are doing psychologically your employees. Among some actions of a particular nature, the expert proposes reducing work overload, not doing video calls long and establish specific prevention programs or group therapy. “Companies are challenged to improve the wellness of its people ”, he affirms.

For Jericó, rigid beliefs are one of the most dangerous elements that hold back “any transformation”. Modifying them so that they are based on learning, he adds, is a decisive step to approach the success labor. This requires a commitment from the worker, who must train their emotions to acquire that positive attitude.

Anarte emphasizes that the first thing is to know oneself: is it difficult for me to solve problems? Is it difficult for me to make a good evaluation of reality? flexibleHow do I tolerate stress? Am I optimistic? And, then, work to strengthen the possible gaps.

Guidelines for training the mindset for change Have a vision. That is, the professional must visualize where and how he wants to be in the future. Find a goal that encourages and guides you. Coping with mental rigidity. Constantly learning, even things that have nothing to do with one’s profession. Opening your mind and relating to different people is essential. “Diversity helps awaken mental capacity,” says Jericó. Get excited. For Jericho, daring to dream is beneficial for the mental healthas well as focusing on strengths and not weaknesses. Cultivate a certain level of objectivity. It is important to be objective and, as Anarte explains, not to see things better than they are, since then there is a tendency towards idealization and an unattainable goal can be set. Question the fear. Ask yourself if the change you are experiencing is really so negative and if it is going to totally modify all areas of life. “Only 8% of fears are real. Most of them are made up or are problems that, if they occur, you know how to get out of them, ”says Jericó. Create a routeand think about the steps to take to meet a personal goal. “Create the habit to move towards that horizon. Think about what resources and who can help to achieve it ”, says Anarte.

The leader: it all starts with him

Another link in the chain to establish a pro-change mentality is the leadership. “The Leader has to go ahead. If you are focused and have the right attitude, you will transmit positivity to your team, but if you do not manage your emotions well, the opposite will happen ”, analyzes Anarte.

This expert, who teaches managers to manage crises, relates that a leader with a emotional intelligence tall and with an attitude of change mindset It not only helps the company achieve good results, but also builds committed teams and fosters that mindset among all members.