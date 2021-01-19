Donald Trump and his wife Melania to leave the White House on Wednesday morning and break up an old tradition of American democracy: incoming president Joe Biden and his wife Jill will not be invited to the mansion and then go to the presidential inauguration together.

The absence of one of America’s most enduring power transfer rituals – the outgoing president welcoming the incoming president on the steps of the North Portico, and then going together to the U.S. Capitol – is just one of the rude that the Trumps do to the Bidens in the transfer of command.

The Trumps will leave early in his last flight on the presidential plane to their home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where they will settle at least for a while. Shortly after the Bidens (it is estimated that they will sleep tonight at the Blair House, the house opposite), they will be received by the manager of the mansion, Timothy harleth, who was an employee of the Trump International hotel in Washington and who may be replaced by someone more akin to the new presidential marriage. Then they will march to the assumption, around noon.

The Trumps will leave early on their last flight on the presidential plane to their home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Photo: AFP

While the swearing-in ceremony takes place outside Parliament, then a military parade and offering in Arlington Cemetery with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton, they will be transferred in the afternoon most of the personal effects from the Bidens to the White House.

By then all the trumps duffel bags will have disappeared and a cleaning and disinfection exhaustive of the entire building, where there have been several cases of coronavirus.

I also know they will change the mattresses of the beds, something that is usual with the change of tenants. However, one part of the private wing setup will be very different from that of the new marriage: unlike the Trumps, the Bidens they will share a bedroom.

Preparations for the day of the assumption in the White House. Photo: AFP

Melania Trump spent most of her time at the White House in the large bedroom suite typically reserved for presidents and their spouse, next to West Sitting Hall, a source familiar with the moves told CNN. “Donald Trump slept in his own bedroom, which was previously a study or rest room during other administrations ”, said the source.

The exit without greeting from the White House of Trump, who has not yet acknowledged his defeat and accuses Biden of having made fraud in the elections of November 3, is just one of the rudeness of the outgoing president. She will also not accompany him to the inauguration ceremony and is still weighing whether to leave a letter to Biden in the Oval Office, a tradition that will likely break as well.

Melania Trump, who has not been seen in public in more than two weeks, has also not contacted Jill Biden. He just posted a goodbye message.

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle formally welcomed Trump and Melania to the White House. Photo: Reuters

This scenario is something unprecedented since even after highly contested elections the transfer to the White House is a kind ceremony. Politicians and their wives often put their egos aside and dedicate themselves to the hospitality.

Washington still remembers the warmth with which George Bush Sr. and Barbara they welcomed the clintons and, years later, how George W. Bush’s daughters taught him the secrets of the mansion presidential to the daughters of the Obamas. Despite their loathing, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle welcomed Trump and Melania formally in the White House, gifts were exchanged, and the Democrat left him a handwritten note.

Trump’s lack of courtesy at this point no surpriseBut at least it will avoid a tense moment for the Bidens after the scandal the president unleashed after the election. And indeed the future inhabitants they already know perfectly the presidential mansion from the days when Biden was vice president.

The Bidens already know the presidential mansion perfectly. Photo: AFP

Institutionality and forms seem to have been left to Vice President Mike Pence. Last week he spoke for the first time with his replacement, Kamala Harris, and their conversation was described as “cordial”. It will also go to the jury.

True to form, Trump doesn’t want to leave without some pomp. It transpired that it issued some invitations to your inner circle for a ceremony of your departure. It will be at Andrews Base, where he will board Air Force One for the last time that will take him to Florida. He said that by that time wants red carpet, a 21 salute and a military guard.

Washington, correspondent

ap