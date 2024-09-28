Kartapolov: Ukrainian strikes deep into the Russian Federation will become the basis for the use of nuclear weapons

If Ukraine is allowed to launch strikes deep into Russia, this will become the basis for the use of nuclear weapons, said Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee.

This may be the basis, but the decision will be made by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Therefore, it is impossible to state unequivocally, but it cannot be ruled out either. Andrey Kartapolov Head of the State Duma Committee on Defense

However, he clarified that there are many factors for making this decision.

Political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov commented on the warning of American intelligence regarding granting permission to Ukraine to launch strikes on Russian territory. He linked it to a change in Russia’s nuclear doctrine and called on US authorities to heed the warnings.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that American intelligence warned about the outcome of the US decision to allow Kyiv to fire long-range missiles deep into Russia. According to her, Russia’s response to such a permit for Ukraine will be very serious. In addition, this decision will not in any way affect the development of the conflict for Kyiv.

On September 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed changes to nuclear doctrine. He said that in the updated version, aggression against Russia by a state that does not have nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack.

Russia records the West’s reaction to changes in nuclear doctrine

Russia is recording a fairly comprehensive reaction from the West to the change in the country’s nuclear doctrine, this was the assessment given by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov.

The diplomat noted that it will be possible to talk about the perception of the West after a decree is issued that will approve the “Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence.”

But the first reaction is recorded by us, it is quite detailed Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov stressed that statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin about changing the nuclear doctrine not only can, but should be considered a signal to the West.

Medvedev spoke about the West’s reaction to Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev described the West’s reaction to nuclear doctrine with the phrase “the funnier the country, the higher the ambition.”

Well what can I say? The funnier the state, the higher the ambition of individual crazy leaders of this state Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, in turn, pointed out that a change in nuclear doctrine should act as a refreshing shower on the West. “This is a serious signal, this is a warning,” he stressed.

The West reacted differently to the change in nuclear doctrine

Western countries reacted differently to the change in Russia’s nuclear doctrine. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that he does not want to think about the possible use of nuclear weapons, since this would be the beginning of the end.

The representative of the EU foreign policy service, Peter Stano, emphasized that the European Union does not change its own position on the issue of supporting Ukraine because of the Russian leader’s words about changing the nuclear doctrine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius considered that there was no need to comment on this issue, since it does not affect Germany’s foreign policy in any way.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the opinion that updating Russia’s nuclear doctrine was an irresponsible step by Moscow. In his opinion, this was done untimely.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called the update of the nuclear doctrine an attempt to intimidate the North Atlantic Alliance and Kyiv and deprive it of support.