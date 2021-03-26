THE TRUTH walks the streets of the capital to collect the assessment of the neighbors about the management of Ballesta and their opinion of the new mayor Several neighbors observe a photograph of the new mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, on the terrace of a bar in the Carmen neighborhood. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM RAÚL HERNÁNDEZ Friday, March 26, 2021, 04:19



‘Crossbow’, ‘Citizens’, ‘motion’. These three words were yesterday morning some of the most pronounced by Murcian in the streets, squares, bars and shops. All the neighbors consulted by a LA VERDAD team knew that something was brewing that morning at the Murcia City Hall. Even a group of French tourists