THE TRUTH walks the streets of the capital to collect the assessment of the neighbors about the management of Ballesta and their opinion of the new mayor
‘Crossbow’, ‘Citizens’, ‘motion’. These three words were yesterday morning some of the most pronounced by Murcian in the streets, squares, bars and shops. All the neighbors consulted by a LA VERDAD team knew that something was brewing that morning at the Murcia City Hall. Even a group of French tourists
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Last days! Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Change #City #Council #leaving #coming
Leave a Reply