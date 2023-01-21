Minister of Defense presented General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva as the new commander of the Army

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, made official this Saturday (21.jan.2023) the resignation of the commander of the Army, General Júlio César de Arruda, 62 years old.

Múcio met with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) earlier this Saturday night to deal with the matter. After the meeting, the minister presented General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva, 62, as Arruda’s replacement in command of the Army.

Lula met with the new army commander, General Tomás Miguel. On his Twitter profile, published:

This Saturday morning (January 21), Lula articulated Arruda’s resignation by telephone with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro. It was just over 6 am and they both decided together that the best thing to do would be to dismiss the former Army commander.

The defense minister did not want to run the risk of creating a crisis similar to the one that formed because of extremist camps in front of Army HQs across the country. He decided that a more immediate attitude should be taken due to resistance seen in General Arruda’s behavior.

The main cause of Arruda’s resignation was a 2nd case accusation against Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). As found out by Power360the former commander wanted to keep the appointment of the soldier to command the 1st BAC (Command Action Battalion) in Goiânia (GO), starting in February 2023. Lula, on the other hand, wanted the promotion of the former Bolsonaro’s aide-de-camp to be revoked due to the accusations.

OTHER DISMISSALS

In addition to the case of Lieutenant Colonel Cid, General Arruda also resisted changing other officers who occupy strategic positions.

One of them, according to the Power360is General Dutra (Gustavo Henrique Dutra de Menezes), which since April 2022 has commanded the Plateau Military Command.

Another who should lose his post is the lieutenant colonel Paulo Jorge Fernandes da Hora, head of the Presidential Guard Battalion. Fernandes had a videotaped discussion on the 8th of January making it difficult to arrest vandals inside the Planalto Palace.

Lula and José Múcio wanted Fernandes removed, but General Arruda resisted.

WHO IS TOMAS

General Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva, 62, has been in the Army for 41 years and has already participated in missions in Haiti, in 2010, and in the complexes of Penha and Alemão (RJ), in 2012.

He commanded the Presidential Guard Battalion, in Brasilia, the Corps of Cadets of the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras, in Campinas, the 2nd Subcommand of the Land Operations Command and the 11th Light Infantry Brigade, in Campinas.

In 2019, he rose to the rank of Army General and joined the Army High Command. Today, the general is the Military Commander of the Southeast, which covers the State of São Paulo.

Last Wednesday (18.jan.2023), Tomás Miguel defended that the result of the electronic voting machines should be respected and stated that the military should not expose political opinions. He made the statement during a ceremony honoring the soldiers killed in action in Haiti.

Read Mucio’s statement in full:

“Today, we are investing once again in bringing our Armed Forces closer to President Lula’s government. Evidently, after these last episodes, the issue of the camps, the issue of January 8th, relations, mainly in the command of the Army, suffered a fracture in the level of trust. And we thought we needed to stop it right at the beginning, even so that we could overcome this episode.

“For this reason, we spoke today with the general who was in command, General Arruda, who I pay my best respects to, and I would like to introduce you to his replacement, General Tomás, who, as of today, is the new commander of the Brazilian Army.”