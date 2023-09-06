The announcement

In the week leading up to the last round of the 2023 IndyCar championship, apparently secondary news arrived from the United States from a purely sporting point of view, but which could kick off some important scenarios for a single reality, above all as regards the possible participation of the latter in Formula 1: starting from next seasonthe Andretti Autosport team will abandon this denomination to be renamed to AndrettiGlobalwith new logo annex.

One name for all

The goal of the team, owned by Michael Andretti (former driver and son of the 1978 F1 world champion, Mario) and Dan Towriss, is in fact to bring together under a single identity all their teams that participate in the numerous series American (including the aforementioned IndyCar) and international, among which Formula E, Extreme-E and the Australian Supercar stand out. A rebranding that could bring this team’s entry into Formula 1 even closer in the coming yearswith ongoing negotiations also fueled by the already announced technical partnership between the team and Cadillac.

From humble beginnings, to the global stage. We are Andretti. pic.twitter.com/H8Z7znokqw — Andretti Global (@AndrettiGlobal) September 5, 2023

A new chapter opens

“I am proud of what Andretti Autosport has accomplished over the years and all the memories that have followed thanks to so many special moments – he has declared Michael Andretti – proud of our past and equally excited about our future. As we continue to expand and build a global sports institution, our goal is to root ourselves in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebranding is a milestone in our team’s journey, but we’re just getting started. We are determined to achieve success and confident that there are great things in store for Andretti Global“. To these words were added those of towerisswaiting for the new reality to make its debut at the end of October with the pre-season tests of Formula E scheduled in Valencia: “The words Andretti and motorsport are synonymous, and I am impressed and excited by the worldwide fan base and reach of the Andrett name.i – he stated – I am proud to work with Michael and his team to transform that name and heritage into an even stronger brand that reflects our ambitions and values. We are committed to excellence and I believe our work will benefit our fans and partners around the world.”