Military exercises in Belarus (symbol image) © Viktor Tolochko/IMAGO

Should Russia station nuclear weapons in Belarus, the country would assume the role it played in the Soviet Union – as the Russian Empire’s forward line of defense.

Moscow/Minsk – Belarusian soldiers are already practicing the use of the Iskander short-range missile in Russia. And Belarus is apparently already preparing to store and deploy Russian nuclear weapons. Several locations – old Soviet airfields and bases – are suitable for this. Two of them stand out for their history and geographical location:

Novokolosovo southwest of Minsk

Lida on the border with Lithuania and Poland

In Novokolozovo, formerly Stolbtsy-2, was until 1992 the arsenal of the 25th unit of the Soviet Union’s Strategic Missile Forces. It was the only strategic nuclear weapons storage facility in Belarus. 1,120 nuclear warheads are said to have been stored there. Officially, this place did not exist.

After the withdrawal of Soviet nuclear weapons and launchers from Belarus at the end of 1996, Novokolozovo took on new military and civilian importance. The arsenal of the 25th Belarusian ballistic missile unit is now housed there, and some old halls are said to have been rented out as warehouses for civilian products. According to information from Table.Media, the leases of the civilian users of this site have been terminated.

Satellite images show changes in the terrain

Like satellite imagery from Vertical52, the Table.Media exclusively evaluated show that between August 2021 and the end of 2023, four large covered parking areas were created on the military base. The current photo also shows that larger areas on the site have been cleared. More military technology can be seen throughout the site than in the 2021 image.

Geographical location of Nowokolosovo is favorable: the base is located on the important trunk road M1, north-east-southwest direction, and between two trunk roads running in east-west direction. There are good connections to the Polish, Lithuanian and Ukrainian borders. There is also a railway line that was specially laid for the military site. It is unclear whether it is operational.

In addition to Novokolozovo, the Lida airfield is considered a possible storage location from which Russian jets with nuclear weapons could take off. This old airfield in the west of the country is only a few kilometers away from the NATO states of Poland and Lithuania. A nuclear missile unit was stationed south of it in Soviet times. The last Soviet Topol nuclear missile was transferred to Russia from this location on November 27, 1996.

According to Nikolai N. Sokov, SU-25 combat aircraft capable of carrying atomic bombs are stationed at today’s airfield. About ten SU-25 have allegedly already been technically modified. Sokow is Senior Fellow at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (VCDNP). He worked for the Russian Foreign Ministry for a long time and was involved in the negotiations of the START I and II nuclear arms treaties. When asked, he considers Novokolosovo to be a possible storage location for nuclear weapons in addition to Lida. Journalists from the independent Belarusian television station Belsat even consider the site to be the most likely place where Russian nuclear weapons could be stored.

“It depends on the behavior of NATO”

But Sokov emphasizes that it doesn’t matter where Russian nuclear weapons are stationed. “The more important question is whether this will actually happen. It depends on various factors,” the former diplomat told Table.Media. The probability increases. “I’m not ready to give a concrete prediction yet, but the development is steadily going in such a way that there will be a transfer. A lot will not depend so much on what happens in Ukraine, but on the behavior of NATO and especially Poland.”

Sokow warns against NATO reacting too quickly and against transferring American B-61 nuclear bombs to Poland. “In this way, NATO would play the Russian game and accelerate the escalation.” So far, there is nothing to indicate that NATO is considering moving nuclear weapons to the eastern member states, despite Poland’s wishes.

The Belarusian opposition figure Pawel Latuschka assumes that the President Aleksander Lukashenko, who is not recognized by the EU, definitely wants Russian nuclear weapons. “It also secures his power. The weapons will come,” says Latuschka in an interview Table.Media. The former culture minister heads the opposition organization National Anti-Crisis Management (NAM), which is based in Poland.

He accuses the EU of underestimating Belarus’ role in the Russian war. “Opponents of the regime are arrested there every day, the Belarusian army trains Russian soldiers and supplies them with ammunition and technology.” The regime is also involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children. “There have been no stricter sanctions against Minsk for eleven months,” complains the 50-year-old.

Belarus is checking the readiness of reservists

Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin would bet on confusion with a possible use of a nuclear weapon from Belarus. Latuschka explains: “If Russian nuclear weapons are shot down from Belarusian soil with Belarusian delivery systems, then it is not entirely clear who bears responsibility. The West will discuss and end up doing nothing that deters Putin and Lukashenko.”

In addition to the exercises in Russia for the Iskander missiles, which, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, have already been handed over to Belarus, Belarusian and Russian armed forces are currently also training together in Belarus. Latuschka confirms media reports that the operational readiness of Belarusian reservists is currently being checked.

“There are 40,000 reservists, 40,000 in the army and the Russian soldiers in the country. Altogether there are maybe 100,000 men.” When asked whether Lukashenko had not expressly avoided actively intervening in the war, the former minister said: “That’s right. But if Putin orders him to do it, then he will do it.” (By Christian von Hiller)