Minister of Mines and Energy says that the topic will be discussed by the state-owned company’s board after the election of the collegiate, on April 27

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said that the end of the PPI (Import Parity Price), which is used as a reference for Petrobras to form fuel prices, will be discussed after the election of the new Petrobras board. The ordinary assembly of the collegiate is scheduled for April 27.

“The advice [da Petrobras], which are the representatives of the Union, which is the parent company, will be submitted to the AGO (Ordinary General Meeting) at the end of the month and, from then on, the balance between the board and the board will seek to implement this new price policy . We cannot be susceptible, as we have been in the last few hours, to the OPEC cartel”, said the minister in an interview with GloboNews this Wednesday (April 5, 2023).

OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) announced on Sunday (April 2) a cut of 1 million barrels per day in production starting in May. The cut announced this Sunday (April 2) is in addition to the reduction agreed at the OPEC+ meeting, which brings together the cartel countries and Russia, in October 2022. At the time, the countries announced a reduction of 2 million barrels per day – the biggest since 2020.

“Simply because the price of a barrel of oil has dropped from US$70, it has said that it will reduce its production by 10 million barrels precisely so that the price will return to above US$80, thus creating an expectation of an increase in the price. of fuels”, said Silveira.

Since 2016, Petrobras has adopted a price correction system that considers changes in the exchange rate and the value of a barrel of oil on the international market. Costs such as ship freight, internal transport costs and port fees are also considered in the formula.

According to minister, if Petrobras did not follow the import prices and practice the cost values ​​of what it is self-sufficient, the value of diesel oil would fall from R$ 0.22 to R$ 0.25 at the pump.

“We have calculations at the Ministry of Mines and Energy that if these prices of Petrobras costs, of what it is self-sufficient, as in the case of diesel, plus profitability, we would have from R$ 0.22 to R$ 0.25 of reduction per liter of diesel oil. I think that quickly we have to have this discussion.”he said.

Silveira also said that in the last 4 years, Petrobras sold cooking gas 27% above the import parity price and that caused an increase in the cost of the product of R$ 7 billion in the accumulated of the last years.

“We have figures that in the last 4 years, Petrobras sold cooking gas, which today is subsidized with resources from the Union, was sold, on average, 27% above the reference import price. It caused damage to the Brazilian people of more than R$ 7 billion. That is, in the product that Petrobras was competitive in recent years in terms of domestic prices, which was the case of refining, gasoline and diesel, it sold at the import parity price. In gas, because it is a monopolist, because we are totally dependent on it, it sold above the import parity price”said the minister.

PETROBRAS PRICE POLICY

This shields the company against political interventions to hold readjustments. On the other hand, in times of instability (as it was in 2022 due to the war between Russia and Ukraine), price increases end up being almost constant and this is directly felt by consumers.

This Petrobras pricing system was adopted in 2016 and is known as PPI (International Parity Price). After this measure, the state-owned company started to have successive profits and distributed dividends in a record manner – and this policy is expanding. A change will make the company’s stock less profitable for shareholders. In the US, the country where Petrobras shares are traded, shareholders can go to court to propose actions against the company.