In 2024, President Lula edited 30 emergency texts, compared to 4 in 2023, and reduced the submission of proposals with social and structural themes

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sent 30 MPs (provisional measures) to Congress with urgent issues in 2024, compared to only 4 in 2023. The survey of Poder360 considered from January 1st to July 25th of each year.

O excessive sending of non-emergency MPs received criticism from the Speakers of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), who prefer bills to be debated in Congress.

Per definitionthe provisional measures are for “situations of relevance and urgency”.

With the predominance of sending emergency MPs, measures aimed at the economy increased from 7 to 9.

An example of a MP of this type edited in 2024 was the 1,227which limited PIS/Cofins (Social Integration Program/Contribution for Social Security Financing) credits.

The idea of ​​the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwas to compensate for the tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy with the measure. However, the MP, rejected by congressmen and businessmen, was partially returned by Pacheco and denoted the arm wrestling between the Powers.

RIO GRANDE DO SUL

The environmental tragedy that struck Rio Grande do Sul this year due to the rains increased the number of emergency texts. Several measures were taken to rebuild the state. Another 5 were for natural disasters or emergencies, such as fires in the Pantanal.

Regarding non-emergency measures, the government sent 11 in 2024, compared to 25 in 2023.

IMPASSE

The presidents of the Legislative Houses complained about the submission of economic and social proposals of interest to the government. Since a provisional measure has immediate effect and is valid for up to 120 days, the action hinders the debate in Congress.

A survey published by Poder360 showed that the PT member was the one who edited the most provisional measures during the first 6 months of government compared to his predecessors.

Still in the first half of 2023, Lula made an agreement with Lira to transform the content of MPs already issued into PLs (bills). Lira asked the Chief Executive to only send MPs in exceptional cases.

The MP 1,182 of 2023, which regulated sports betting in Brazil, for example, had to be forwarded to Congress by bill.

As an alternative to provisional measures, the Executive Branch has been sending more bills with constitutional urgency, in which each House has up to 45 days to analyze the text. Although the time is shorter, the format allows for more debate in the Legislature.

The change in the profile of the MPs sent by the government reflects that the government has been giving in to pressure from the Legislature and that Congress is winning the dispute.

The Lula government is gradually accepting that it cannot issue MPs in series and demand that Congress merely rubber stamp the Planalto’s ideas.