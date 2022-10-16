Home page World

Of: Tobias Utz

In terms of liability insurance, millions of owners will have to adapt to changes in 2023. All info.

Berlin/Kassel – From 2023, millions of drivers will have to adjust to a change in their liability insurance. Again General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV), the regional classes will be adjusted in many registration areas.

The general rule: The better the classification in the respective regional class, the cheaper it is for the driver’s insurance premium. However, other factors also determine the amount of the insurance premium.

Change affects millions of drivers – regional classes are reclassified

According to this, around ten million owners must expect to be classified in a higher class. Around 5.5 million motorists can expect a lower figure. According to the announcement, a higher class will soon apply in a total of 101 registration districts. For the remaining 244 districts in Germany, however, the class should remain the same. More than 26 million drivers are affected.

For millions of drivers in Germany there will be a change in liability insurance in the coming year. (Iconic image) © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/Iconic image

The reclassification of the regional classes provides for motor vehicle liability insurance cars for many changes. The GDV is responsible for the division of the regional classes, which happens once a year. “The regional classes reflect the damage balance of the approximately 400 German registration districts and are calculated once a year by the GDV. The decisive factor is not where the damage occurred, but in which registration district the vehicle owner resides,” says the association in this regard.

The regional classes in motor vehicle insurance from 2023: A comparison of major cities in Germany with more than 300,000 inhabitants. © General Association of the German Insurance Industry / GDV

“Brandenburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania achieve particularly good claims balances in motor vehicle liability insurance: Here drivers cause less or less expensive damage than the national average,” emphasizes Jörg Asmussen, GDV General Manager.

If you want to find out in which regional class your district is classified, you can use a GDV portal do. (tu/dpa)