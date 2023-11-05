During the past years, the corridors of the state courts have witnessed several cases in disputes between divorced persons to modify the alimony awarded, whether by increasing or decreasing it, against the backdrop of the impact of the man’s income or the increase in living requirements faced by the custodial woman.

While divorced women file cases for increased alimony on the basis of the high cost of living and their inability to meet their needs and the living and academic requirements of their children, divorced women appeal the alimony provisions on the basis of their inability to fulfill them, especially when their incomes are affected or they have other family obligations or accumulated debts.

Divorced people asked to take into account developments in their financial situation, and to re-estimate the maintenance calculated for divorced women with custody, especially when their salaries are reduced or they reach the stage of retirement, as well as taking into account the debts they accumulate to the banks, in addition to their other living obligations, especially since some of them are married.

Article (63) of the Personal Status Law defines alimony as including: food, clothing, housing, medical care, and service for the wife, if she is among those who serve her family, and what is required by honorable marital support, and what is considered necessities and education for the children, taking into account the alimony’s inclusions in terms of housing costs for the child in custody. Nursery fees, childbirth, postpartum and aqiqah expenses, and family expenses during the holidays.

The Federal Supreme Court confirmed in the merits of some of its rulings in this regard that it is stipulated in the Personal Status Law that alimony may be increased or decreased, depending on changing circumstances, and a claim for an increase or decrease shall not be heard before one year has passed since the alimony was imposed except in exceptional circumstances. The increase or decrease in alimony is calculated from the date of the judicial claim, and the trial court has no control as long as it bases its ruling on justifiable reasons sufficient to support it after taking note of the circumstances of the parties, whether they are easy or difficult, the economic and social situation in time and place, and all other related circumstances.

A reader, who refused to mention his name, said: “There was a dispute with my wife and the divorce took place. I was outside the country at the time, during the Corona pandemic. I could not return due to the closure, and when the case ended, I accumulated the amounts required to be paid for alimony, and my residency was canceled due to my long absence outside the country.”

He added: “Four years have passed since I was abroad, and I was able to collect the required amount through friends, and I want to pay it so that I can return. If I return, can I submit a request to the court to reduce the amount of alimony due to the fact that the salary has become less than before? Will I be able to transfer the children’s residency to me, because I learned that the judge agreed to transfer their residency to my ex-wife because I am not in the country?

Another reader said that he was obligated to pay alimony to his divorcee, and he recently retired from his job, and now he receives a lower salary, while his obligations increase. He wonders, does he have the right to demand a reduction in alimony for his divorcee on the retirement bond?

A divorced woman filed a lawsuit, in which she stated that her ex-husband had committed before the family guidance to pay her 4,000 dirhams per month for his daughters’ maintenance, and 500 dirhams per month for nursery pay, but the two amounts had become insufficient, due to the increasing needs of the daughters and the rise in prices, noting that according to an agreement concluded Between them, before family guidance, her ex-husband committed to paying her the deferred dowry of 10,000 dirhams, maintenance for her waiting period of 4,500 dirhams, her entertainment of 10,000 dirhams, and the expenses of hiring a maid of 8,000 thousand dirhams, in the form of installments, but he did not commit to that.

In her lawsuit, she requested a ruling to increase the girls’ alimony, the nursery fee, and to pay the amount of 50,700 dirhams in arrears that he still owes.

Others called for flexibility in re-estimating alimony based on the change in living requirements on the part of the divorced woman, and the change in the financial situation of the divorced person, which can change between day and night, and he is unable to pay the expenses ordered, including being subject to termination from his work, retirement, etc. Of things.

For his part, the legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that the alimony awarded to the divorced woman is the spousal alimony until the final end of the case, then the alimony for the waiting period from the date of the court’s divorce until the end of the waiting period. Otherwise, it is alimony for the children, the nursery housing allowance, and the babysitter’s wages.

He added that the reduction of expenses in general takes place after a period of no less than a year from the date of their imposition, but it is possible before the year in cases of necessity, and one of the most important reasons for the reduction is the impact on the income of the obligated person, but in all cases it is not permissible to reduce it beyond the limit necessary for living, which is called the limit. Enough.

He pointed out that if the retirement pension is less than the salary on the basis of which the alimony was estimated, it is possible to request a reduction based on a change in financial situation, provided that the originally imposed alimony does not represent the subsistence limit, as the alimony may not be less than the subsistence limit, i.e. the minimum standard of living.