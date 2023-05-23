Increase will be 22% in June, says CBIE calculation made at the request of Poder360; cuts in refineries can compensate for high

The change in the method of charging the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) should increase the price of gasoline at gas stations in Brazil by an average of R$ 0.16 per liter from June 1st –which represents an increase of 22%. The calculation is from CBIE (Centro Brasileiro de Infraestrutura), made at the request of the Power360.

The CBIE considered the full transfer, at the pump, of the new gasoline rate, of up to R$ 1.22 per liter, as defined by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) on March 31. The value goes into effect from June 1 across the country.

With the new rule, the tax becomes single-phase –charged in a single stage of the chain– and will have a uniform and fixed rate (ad rem) per liter of gasoline and ethanol. Today, the rate is a percentage per liter (ad valorem), which varies from 17% to 23%, depending on the state. The tax portion is calculated on the fuel price.

Considering the price of gasoline on May 16th, 20 States should see an increase in the price of fuel at gas stations. According to data from fefuelsthe ICMS installment at the pump ranged from R$ 0.9 to R$ 1.3 per liter in the second half of May.

For the president of ICL (Instituto Combustível Legal), Emerson Kapaz, charging in a single stage of the chain should reduce the incidence of tax evasion. Fuels will be taxed only once, when they leave the refineries.

The change should also avoid the transfer of price instability. “Monophasia with ad rem taxation reduces the risk of international price instability, [de uma] very large variation. It will help, in the specific case of Petrobras, that you have less variation due to the exchange rate and the dollar”, he stated.

In the event of an increase in fuel prices, as happened in 2022, the rate ad valorem causes the value of ICMS charged by the States to be fueled by the increase, which, in turn, contributes to a higher price at the pump. With the value of ICMS fixed, any instability in prices would not be replicated in the tax.

Petrobras court

A Petrobras changed its pricing strategy for fuels last week and announced a reduction of R$ 0.40 per liter for gasoline on sale to distributors – a 12.6% drop. The cut came into effect at refineries as of May 17, but its full transfer to pumps depends on distributors and gas stations. Without reflecting the reduction, the price of gasoline fell by R$ 0.03 per liter in the last week.

“Petrobras’ reduction helps a lot to not have an impact on prices because the international price of oil has also been falling, the exchange rate has been falling. No wonder the minister [da Fazenda, Fernando] Haddad spoke in Congress that there is more room for reduction in fuel prices”, said Kapaz.

On Wednesday (May 17), the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates (PT), said that Petrobras could again reduce the price of gasoline to offset taxes. “When the day arrives, we will know whether or not it is possible to absorb the amount of tax that will be reentered”, he declared in an interview with GloboNews.