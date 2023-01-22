Ordinance formalizes the departure of Júlio César Arruda and the choice of Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro Paiva for the role

The dismissal of General Júlio César Arruda was published this Saturday night (21.jan.2023) in an extra edition of the DOU (Official Gazette). Here’s the full (55 KB).

As advanced the Power360the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decided to change the command of the Army and appointed the military commander of the Southeast, Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, 62, to the post.

THE Power360 found out that Lula called the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, at 6 am this Saturday. The 2 agreed that Arruda should be fired. At 10 am, Múcio met with the general and informed him about the departure.

Lula met with commanders of the Armed Forces on Friday (20.jan.2023), in a meeting organized by the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, to bring the president closer to the military after the acts of extremists who destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers in the 8 of January.

On the occasion, he spoke for more than 2 hours with the commanders of the Armed Forces at the Planalto Palace.

The conversation was scheduled for 10:00, but it started around 10:40. It ended at approximately 1pm. Afterwards, the participants continued without the president, in the office of the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

The meeting, however, displeased the military leaders after Lula invited the president of Fiesp, Josué Gomes, to participate.

According to the government, Josué participated in the meeting to talk about how to boost the military industry in the country. The businessman’s presence would also be to send a message to the military and remind the commanders of the Armed Forces that Lula’s relationship with the uniforms was calm in the other terms of the president. It didn’t stick.

As found out by Power360, the presence of the president of Fiesp also displeased the military, who believe that Lula was using a delicate meeting to honor his friend, who had the dismissal of the command of Fiesp approved in the assembly. The entity, however, did not recognize the validity of the vote and says that it follows the “full exercise of their duties”. For the commanders of the Armed Forces, Josué’s presence prevents a frank and direct conversation about national security with Lula.

Chosen to command the Army, Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, 62 years old, is a military commander in the Southeast and gained notoriety on Wednesday (18.jan) when a video in which he asks the military “respect the results of the polls” it went viral.

“That’s the conviction we have to have, even if we don’t like it. We don’t always like it, it’s not always what we wanted. Does not matter. This is the role of the State institution, the institution that respects the values ​​of the homeland. We are State”says the soldier in the video.

Watch (4min46s):

Lula publicly demonstrated his distrust of the military after January 8, when extremists unhappy with the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) by the PT invaded and destroyed the buildings of the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court and the National Congress. These groups were camped in front of barracks after the election results.