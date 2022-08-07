On August 7, Gustavo Petro assumes as president of Colombia. It will not be a simple transfer of the presidential band, but the beginning of an era that Colombia has not known. On June 19, in the second round of elections, the Colombian people elected a left-wing president for the first time in their history.

Gustavo Petro, candidate for the Historical Pact, prevailed at the polls. Colombian citizens spoke and his will was heard loud and clear. This is how the long struggle to initiate, in Colombia, the changes of the progressive wave that today holds the destiny of Latin America and the Caribbean in its hands triumphed.

This is how the “pink tide” arrives in Colombia. The social protests that took place in 2019 and 2020 undoubtedly fueled this turn to the left, paving the way for a government focused on its people, particularly in those sectors that are most unprotected. This is the space in which the governments represented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Gustavo Petro coincide. We are sure that a close and fruitful dialogue will be opened for the benefit of our societies.

Petro —a tireless fighter, bearer of social democratic values, with whom I met when we were both mayors of the capitals of our countries— stands as a leader who, faced with the most pressing needs of his people, will seek to change the destiny of a country of 50 millions of inhabitants. Like Mexico, Colombia is a nation with an ancient cultural wealth, but it suffers from inequities. The economic model is exhausted and the new government is committed to reversing the damage through profound social change.

There is no doubt that, with the arrival of Petro —a passionate reader, with a revolutionary soul since his early years as a student— a period of hope opens for the Colombian people. The change is already visible with the inclusion of diversity. All the social corners of Colombia have been included in the next government. On the other hand, the forthcoming resumption of relations with Venezuela will have its first positive effects on the communities that live on both sides of the border.

Mexico and Colombia —multicultural nations, possessors of ancestral customs and traditions— commemorated in 2021 the Bicentennial of the friendship between the two and share an interest in continuing the consolidation of one of the most innovative integration processes —the Pacific Alliance—. They also agree on the importance of strengthening cultural ties, which has been demonstrated with the opening of four offices of the Fondo de Cultura Económica in Bogotá and Medellín. Likewise, the strong links between the two States are evidenced by air connectivity, whose number of direct frequencies has increased notably and which positions Colombia as the country with the most direct air frequencies between Mexico and a Latin American country.

Mexico will observe with respect the resumption of the Peace process that is taking place in this country, being certain that it will contribute to the consolidation of a fairer and more prosperous country. We will renew alliances and work hand in hand to make the Latin American region a truly integrated space in which the leaders of each of its nations promote new development models that privilege people over all interests.

As a corollary: the inauguration of the new Petro government occurs 74 years after the famous “Bogotazo”. On April 9, 1948, the presidential candidate Jorge Eliécer Gaytán was assassinated. That bullet changed the course of Colombian history. The doors to social transformation were closed; the doors of violence were opened and, later, to the armed conflict. Finally, what was not obtained in the armed conflict, was achieved with the vote.

Mexico wishes the greatest success to the government headed by Gustavo Petro and endorses its friendship and solidarity with the Republic of Colombia.

MARCELO EBRARD C.

*SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF MEXICO