In an effort to summarize, we can say that in the last four years two phenomena have marked the actions of the Federal Government in terms of agricultural policy: lthe continuity of Mexico in the commercial opening with the world, mainly with North America, which has been positive for the agro-export sector, and the radical turn in public policy that have canceled most of the support programs for commercial agricultureleaving only support for small producers, mainly for self-consumption.

This process of public policy change that began in 2019-2020 has one of its last actions with the recent elimination of the National Financial without creating another substitute body as a development bank for the agricultural sector.

On the other hand, the serious current situation of the commercialization of corn and wheat presents a catastrophic scenario that was very difficult to foresee in which at least five fundamental elements come together that define the complicated situation that we are going through at the moment: falling international grain markets, extraordinarily appreciated exchange rate, record imports of corn in recent months, disproportionate increase in production costs and the absence for the first time in many years of a comprehensive policy to organize the commercialization.

It must be remembered that in the last two agricultural cycles, having had temporarily high international prices, the need for intervention on the part of the Federal Government was concealed. Let’s also remember that prior to these years we had a period of six years with low prices, but we were able to get ahead with compensatory programs to commercialization by the Government.

Let us also remember that in past years, without investing a single peso, the Federal Government, only with pregulatory public policies, they were taken off the market, around 1.5 million tonsby allowing the export of surplus white corn and by timely establishing a 20 percent tariff on South Africa, a country with which we have no trade agreement.

We do not bargain our recognition of this institutional effort for the purchase of 1.5 million tons of corn by SEGALMEX and the State Government, mainly in support of small producers.

But we reiterate what we said from the beginning of this process, that this strategy with focus only on small producers is clearly insufficient by leaving out two thirds of the total production, which is more than six million tons, and by withdrawing the Government, and with it, the required compensatory support, which in the past had worked and even, in this same federal administration , had acted as regulatory mechanisms for adequate commercialization.

By participating the government not as a regulator, but as a buyer in this processimplies a situation of great disadvantage Since we compete against the United States, Canada and other countries internationally, countries with large economies of scale and subsidiesthat they do not allow a competition with even ground. On the other hand, the market in Mexico is oligopsonic with a few buyers who want to impose their conditions.

In a completely open market such as the one in which Mexico finds itself with the USMCAand others 13 more free trade agreements, our prices are set with the international reference of the Chicago market, as is the case of all commodities, plus a base that was historically arranged and published by the Federal Government, multiplied by the official exchange rate, on a certain date, this in order to induce the purchase of national production or that it is indifferent to importing. Thus It is a utopia to think that only with this new program we are going to “de-burzatilize” the corn market or that with a bag of grains in Mexico the problems of marketing corn will automatically be solved.

If this new model, driven and promoted by the Federal Government, is not redirected, which unfortunately means a clear abandonment of the fieldMost of the farming families are directly affected, since they will not have sufficient resources to face their commitments with banks, suppliers and their own livelihood, which will leave them in a situation of vulnerability and uncertainty for the next agricultural cycle. .

At another level, the economy of the state as a whole will be affected by the multiplier effect of this important activity; with negative consequences also in the Maize-Tortilla production chain by being at the expense of imports, where in the case of white corn there is not enough global supply and what little there is are transgenic corn.

The other sector affected will be the final consumer since we are observing that there is no commitment to reduce the prices of flour, dough and tortillas as a consequence of the drop in the price of corn.

In this context, the beneficiaries are the large industrial groups that they will take the price differential down with respect to the seven thousand pesos per ton that they paid last year.

According to the Consultative Group of Agricultural Markets (GCMA), for the first time in more than a decade Mexico loses its position within the top 10 countries in agricultural productionand by not reconsidering the importance of maintaining public policies for commercial agriculture, puts self-sufficiency levels of grains, oilseeds and other foods at riskwhere at the moment we already have a clear upward trend in imports depending on them by around 50 percent.

Marte Vega Roman

President of CAADES

