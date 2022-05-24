The government of Jair Bolsonaro appointed Caio Mario Paes de Andrade to assume the presidency of the state-owned company this Monday

Petrobras said this Monday (May 23, 2022) that the resignation of the state-owned company’s president, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, will imply the dismissal of the other members of the Board of Directors who, like Coelho, were elected by the same multiple vote process. at the Annual General Meeting held on April 13.

The company’s note came in response to the appointment of Caio Mario Paes de Andrade to the presidency of Petrobras, made by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Monday (May 23). The state-owned company also said that it should hold a new election for the vacant positions.

If he accepts the invitation, which needs to be approved by the Petrobras Board of Directors, Andrade could be the 4th president of the state-owned company under Bolsonaro.

Coelho has been in the presidency of Petrobras since April 14. He replaced General Joaquim Silva e Luna, sacked by the chief executive in March, just days after an increase of almost 25% in diesel and almost 19% in gasoline at refineries.

Andrade is an entrepreneur in information technology and the real estate market and was previously quoted to preside over the oil company. However, the then Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque chose Adriano Pires because of his experience in the area.

Here is the full text of the note released by Petrobras on May 23, at 11:25 pm:

“Petrobras informs about official letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy

“Petrobras informs that today it received a letter from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, requesting measures in order to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting, with the objective of promoting the dismissal and election of a member of the Board of Directors, and appointing Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, in replacement for José Mauro Ferreira Coelho.

“The official letter also requests that Caio Mario Paes de Andrade be subsequently evaluated by the Petrobras Board of Directors for the position of President.

“Given that Mr. José Mauro Ferreira Coelho was elected by the multiple vote system at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on 04/13/2022, if approved by the shareholders’ meeting, his dismissal will imply the dismissal of the other members of the Board elected by the same process, and the company must carry out a new election for these positions, pursuant to article 141, § 3, of Law 6,404/76.

“Petrobras informs that new material facts will be disclosed to the market in due course.

“Below is the resume of the nominated candidate:

“Caio Mario Paes de Andrade. Mr. Caio Mario Paes de Andrade is currently the Special Secretary for Debureaucracy, Management and Digital Government at the Ministry of Economy. An entrepreneur in information technology, real estate and agribusiness, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade has a degree in Social Communication from Universidade Paulista, a postgraduate degree in Administration and Management from Harvard University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Duke University. In 2000 he founded WebForce Ventures, responsible for the development of more than 30 startups. He is the founder and advisor of the Make It Happen Institute. In 2019 it moved from the private sector to the public sector. He was President of SERPRO until August 2020, when he became part of the Ministry of Economy.“