Winter time starts on October 30th this year. © IMAGO/Michael Bihlmayer / Bihlmayer photography

The changeover to winter time is imminent: On October 30, the clocks will be changed. But in which direction? A simple rule of thumb helps.

Munich – The time change causes confusion every year. Will the clock go forward or backward? There is a simple rule of thumb for this. That should actually be superfluous long ago, because the EU wanted to abolish summer time by 2021.

Summer time shouldn’t have existed for a long time

The time change was originally introduced to save energy. Whether this is actually the case to a relevant extent is disputed. “In terms of energy consumption, summertime offers no advantages,” it said back in 2005 by the German government.

Most people in the European Union could well do without the time change. An EU-wide survey with 4.6 million participants in 2018 showed that 84 percent of those surveyed were in favor of abolishing the time change. The majority preferred summer time to winter time. The EU Commission made a corresponding proposal shortly thereafter in September 2018. But what happened to the proposal?

Rule of thumb for time change: turn the clock forward or backward? On the last Sunday in March, countries in the EU switch to summer time and on the last Sunday in October to standard time – also known as winter time. With Daylight Saving Time, people “lose” an hour as the clocks go forward. The rule of thumb is quite simple: “In the summer, people set up the garden furniture before the house, in winter they will come back return In the basement.” So the clocks are put forward in the summer and back in the winter. This year the changeover will take place on October 30th. So at 3 a.m. the clocks change to 2 a.m returnplaced.

At the end of March 2019, the EU Parliament voted with a large majority to abolish the time change from 2021. The time change should therefore no longer have existed for a long time. The EU wanted each member state to be able to decide for itself whether summer or winter time should apply in the future. In order to avoid a “patchwork of time” in Europe, the countries should also coordinate among themselves, it was said at the time. But that is obviously difficult and not much has happened since then. Perhaps the time change could soon be back on the agenda. At the beginning of 2023, Sweden will take over the presidency of the EU Council for six months, thereby determining the issues to be discussed in the Council.

Dangers of time change? It is important to note that

Anyone who misses the time change often has very specific problems – a missed plane or a delay at a work meeting, for example. However, the time change can also have less obvious effects. For example, the changeover can lead to more wildlife accidents. The Hesse State Hunting Association, for example, warned that the twilight time, when the native wild animals go looking for food, falls back into the rush hour with winter. According to the association, anyone who sees an animal should dim, honk and brake.

The time change may also influence biorhythms and the psyche. However, the study situation is not extensive here, since control group studies, for example, are difficult to implement. Investigations are therefore mostly concerned with temporary effects or surveys. According to a survey by the health insurance company DAK-Gesundheit from 2021, around a third of those surveyed (30 percent) stated that they had had physical or psychological problems after a time change. 80 percent of those affected reported feeling “flabby and tired”, 67 percent named problems falling asleep and sleep disorders as a result.

Lack of sleep also makes people less generous and less helpful, according to a new study. Scientists from the US University of Berkeley had this in the specialist magazine PLOS Biology in August a study published. Among other things, they asked test persons about certain situations in which they were willing to help, about whether they had had enough or not enough sleep. They also analyzed donation behavior in the USA after a time change. In fact, people donated an average of 10 percent less in the week after the time change. “A decline that is not observed in states that do not change their clocks,” say the researchers (dpa/bme).