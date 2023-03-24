when changes thehourswhat time does the time change, when the transition takes placedaylight savings time, when does the new time start? Are the frequently asked questions a Marchmonth in which, in addition to the war between Russia and Ukraine the change takes place now from solar to legal. The changeover in 2023 is scheduled between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 Marchat 2.00 in the night.

All electronic devices, including PCs, automatically recognize this date and change the timesor moving it one hour forward. However, some watches do not update and here are the indications on how to change the time by moving the hands in the transition from solar time to legal time.

Time change from solar to daylight saving in March 2023

When does the time change take place? The time changes exactly between the night of Saturday 25 March and Sunday 26 March 2023, at 2:00 am which become the hours 3:00. What does it entail? With this time change you lose an hour that vanishes into thin air = you sleep an hour less!



The time change takes place automatically on the night between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March 2023 on the most advanced devices and in most telephones

How time changes in March, hands forward one hour

The time changes and for this you have to move the hands from 2.00 to 3.00. Daylight saving time starts at the same time throughout theEuropean Union: so if the change takes place between the 2 and 3 in Central Europetakes place between 1am and 2am in Great Britain and Portugal, and between 3am and 4am in Greece.

How should I move the hands when changing from winter to summer time?

Apart from devices for which nothing is required (they update themselves), on mechanical devices and some electronic ones you have to move the hands forward one hour.

In daylight saving time, the hands move forward one hour

Why do we change now at 3?

There is a very specific reason: this precise moment of the 3:00 for the change because it is the one in which the circulation of trains and other public transport is reduced to a minimum: thus misalignments with respect to the scheduled daily times are minimized.

Because you change time and pass the legal one

The purpose of daylight saving time is that of allow energy savings thanks to less use of electric lighting. Summer time obviously cannot increase the hours of light available, but only induce greater exploitation of the hours of light which are usually “wasted” due to time habits. It has been quantified that on average with the change of time the saving is around 650 million kWh over 7 months.

When did daylight saving time start? His own story

In Italy summer time was adopted for the first time in 1916through legislative decree n. 631 of 25 Mayand remained in use until 1920. Among the 1940 and 1948 it was abolished and restored several times due to WWII.

In autumn there will be the reverse passage (you sleep an extra hour) with the switch from daylight saving time to standard time, turning the clocks back one hour; afternoon hours with sunlight are reduced.

At 03:00 move the hands to 02:00 Between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 2023 Between Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 Between Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 2024 Between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 Between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 2025 Between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 Between Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 2026 Between Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 Between Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 2027 Between Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 Between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 2028 Between Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 Between Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 2028 Between Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 Day and time of the transition from solar and summer time

