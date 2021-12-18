By Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean voters are divided over what they want for the future, ahead of a historic presidential election on Sunday between two polarized candidates – one offering social change and the other promising law and order.

The election will pit ultra-conservative José Antonio Kast and Gabriel Boric face to face after campaigns ended this week as they tried to win the moderate vote that could make a difference in a tight race.

“What is at stake now is Chile’s own democracy,” said housewife Julia Acevedo, 80, who attended the closing of Boric’s campaign in the capital. “The country needs change and he, who is young, can make a difference.”

Kast supporters, on the other hand, want stability. They say Boric – who criticizes Chile’s liberal economic model for fueling inequality – will undo decades of growth and stability.

“Chile needs stability, order and security,” said Angela Marambio, 53, who said she supported a center-right candidate in the first round in November but will shift her vote to Kast in the second round.

POVERTY LINE

Despite being a lawyer, Kast defended the economic legacy of dictator Augusto Pinochet, whose bloody military regime between 1973 and 1990 deposed Salvador Allende in a coup and established the country’s economic model.

Large protests erupted in 2019 against this model, which many see as the reason for problems ranging from low private pensions to high prices for health and education.

Cristian Morales, 51, a public official in Punta Arenas, southern Chile, Boric’s home region, said the left-wing candidate could finally change things.

“I don’t think he will be able to make all the changes that are needed, but it will speed up the process,” Morales said, citing plans for spending on pensions and education.

Boric, who made his name by leading student rallies for better education, sought to channel the energy and demands for change that resulted in the 2019 protests in Chile.

Boric’s supporters say he will champion issues such as women’s rights to abortion — currently only allowed under certain circumstances — and respect sexual diversity, in the spotlight after the country approved same-sex marriage this month.

Kast is critical of both abortion and gay marriage.

“I’m afraid of Kast,” said Andrea Ramírez, a 26-year-old public administrator. “He worries me about the environment, the role of the state, the retirement of Chileans. And what rights will women have?”

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?