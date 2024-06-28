Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

A recent poll indicates a turnaround for the AfD. After the European elections, the party is climbing in voter popularity.

Berlin – For many weeks, the AfD has lost ground in current polls. In the European elections a few weeks ago, the party was able to score points and ended up in second place with 15.9 percent – ​​behind the Union. The political barometer of the ZDF now shows that the AfD has been able to increase its voter approval rating. Even though there were only a few changes in the survey compared to previous weeks, the AfD was able to increase its score by one percentage point and is now at 17 points.

Current poll shows approval for AfD: Party would be second strongest force

As the news agency AFP reported, the AfD has gained support among the population for the first time since November last year. Before that, the party of Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel had regularly dropped in the polls. According to the result of the new ZDF “Politbarometer”, the AfD would enter the Bundestag as the second strongest force if there were a general election next Sunday.

The 17 percent is an increase of one percentage point compared to the survey two weeks ago and the first gain in the “Politbarometer” in almost exactly seven months. At that time, however, the party was still at 22 percent in the Sunday question, but since then the poll numbers have fallen steadily to 16 percent two weeks ago. But it is not just the AfD that has been able to improve. The CDU/CSU union also climbed by one percentage point and is now at 31 percent. The Chancellor’s party SPD came in third place with an unchanged 14 percent. The Greens lost one point and fell to 13 percent.

Current poll results from Germany: This is how voters would vote on Sunday

SPD, 14 percent

CDU/CSU, 31 percent (+1 percent)

Greens, 13 percent (-1 percent)

FDP, 4 percent (-1 percent)

AfD, 7 percent (+1 percent)

Left, 3 percent

BSW, 7 percent

Others, 11 percent

New survey lists popular politicians: Pistorius tops ranking

The FDP also lost one point, slipping to four percent and thus below the five percent hurdle for entry into the Bundestag. The BSW, on the other hand, remained unchanged at seven percent and the Left at three percent. In the ranking of the most popular politicians, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) remains unchallenged in first place. He is followed by Hendrick Wüst, Markus Söder, Friedrich Merz, Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock.

A total of 1,186 eligible voters took part in the ZDF “Politbarometer” survey between June 25 and 27, 2024. The survey was conducted by the Mannheim Research Group on Elections. The survey is representative of the voting population in Germany. The possible margin of error is around two to three percentage points. (fbu/afp)

