Stagnant water does not produce crops, and stagnant winds prevent the pollination of trees. Were it not for the movement of the universe, life would stop; because in movement, feet advance toward the next hour, and in movement lies the bliss of thoughts that renew their coats and go to life with more brilliance and much elegance, so that splendor becomes a fabric embroidered with new hope and more polish for the mirrors of reality.

In change, the development cart moves upwards so that the fingers touch the cloud’s core, and the heads become clear next to the giant hat, pure from the dust of calcification, smooth like the wave that cleanses itself from the sea foam.

In the Emirates today, life seems like breezes passing over feelings, inspiring them with the rigor of survival, granting them the decisiveness to reach where the rain clouds lie. In every new development, signs of progress appear towards a bright, dazzling, fruitful future, flourishing with giving and blossoming in dealing with the data of collective work.

The ministerial change in the Emirates is a shift towards new creativity that renews giving and gives clarity and diversity to the eloquence of daily words.

Today, in the Emirates, the cart is moving, loaded with ambitions that mountains cannot carry, aspirations that go beyond the horizon, and goals that reach the stars.

Today, in the Emirates, the caravan is heading towards the high planets, plowing through the waves of impossibilities, and saddling the horses of hope, supported by the will of loyal men, carrying the book of awareness with dreams whose images do not stop at a limit or a distance, but rather they are dreams whose expressions emerge from the inspiration of the capabilities that distinguish our country from others, the capabilities of a leadership that believes in the impossible as a goal and in positive energy as a pasture for the passengers of its horizon, the lofty peaks, and its terrain has no ceiling but the high heavens.

Every day the sun of the Emirates rises and on its golden eyelashes hang necklaces of new glory in one of the fields of government work and every day the morning breezes carry bouquets of new victory that herald the leap of the knights to steps beyond the possible and closer to the impossible, and this is the characteristic of the nobles. This is the nature of the nobles in their endeavor and in their knocking on the doors of life, believing that life, like the blood circulation under the skin, renews itself with the movement of the body and the transfer of the mind from an older idea to a newer idea, and thus life continues in the bliss of change, a wild flower caressed by the breeze, rejoicing for the world and giving it fragrance.

Today, the Emirates, that rose, appears to the world with the nectar of beauty and implements nature’s project of emergence and advancement, overflowing with meaning and shining in the global scene. This is the Emirates, the anthem of immortality for a leadership whose anthem has never ceased to be elegant with the reasons for amazing successes.