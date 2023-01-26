Dhe British pop star Rod Stewart has vented his frustration with Britain’s Conservative government on live TV. “I was a Tory myself for a long time, but I think this government should step down now and let the Labor Party do it,” said the 78-year-old singer-songwriter (“The First Cut Is the Deepest”), who appeared unannounced in a Sky News program where viewers have their say.

Referring to Britain’s chronically underfunded, overburdened health service, Stewart said: “In all my years in this country I have never seen it so bad. Change the damn government.”

Stewart, who was battling cancer himself, offered to pay for 10 to 20 hospital scans for patients suspected of having cancer. “People are dying because they don’t get scans like this,” said the Briton.

Waiting times for treatment are at record levels in the tax-funded health service, while workers in many sectors are currently walking down their jobs regularly to fight for higher wages and better working conditions. An agreement with the British government is not in sight.