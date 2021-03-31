D.hat is censorship not only for the publisher, but for the entire journalistic landscape: Julia Jäkel, Chief Executive Officer of Gruner + Jahr, will be giving up her post on April 1, “amicably and at her own request”, as the message says . She will be replaced by Stephan Schäfer, who previously worked as Chief Content Officer at RTL. This also expresses the increased cooperation between RTL Mediengruppe and the Gruner + Jahr publishing house in the Bertelsmann Group in terms of personnel. Schäfer takes over at Gruner + Jahr, but at the same time remains managing director for content and brands of Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland.

“My step to leave G + J is a very personal decision in life,” said Julia Jäkel. “The past year gave me thoughts about what life can do with you. I would now like to give these thoughts more space. That’s why I asked Bertelsmann to make this possible for me. I am leaving Gruner + Jahr full of gratitude. To Thomas Rabe and Bertelsmann, and especially to all employees at Gruner + Jahr who have made the successes of recent years possible. Gruner + Jahr has shown that it can do media change, the house is more digital, more creative and robust, that makes me proud. Gruner + Jahr, its brands, its people will always be part of me. I couldn’t wish for a better transition than to Stephan and Oliver. “

Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe said he regretted Julia Jäkel’s decision. She has transformed Gruner + Jahr “over the past few years from a classic magazine publisher into a modern, digital media company and has taken the employees with her along the way. I thank her for the outstanding performance ”.

There will be further personnel changes in the executive suite of Gruner + Jahr as of April 1st. Udo Stalleicken, Chief Financial Officer, continues to be a member of the publisher’s “Executive Committee”. Christina Dohmann (member of the management of the DPV), Sandra Harzer-Kux (CEO Territory), Carina Laudage and Bernd Hellermann (both managing directors of G + J Digital Media) join the team. According to Gruner + Jahr, the Prisma Media CEO Rolf Heinz will leave when the sale of the French publishing subsidiary has been completed. Arne Wolter, Chief Digital Officer, is also leaving the Executive Committee and will be leaving the publisher in the course of spring.