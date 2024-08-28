Zu den schönsten Autos auf dem Markt gehören die Modelle von Polestar. Die Bilanz des von Volvo abstammenden schwedischen Elektroautoherstellers indes scheint eher trübe. Das konnte nicht lange gut gehen.
Spätestens seit der Berufung des ehemaligen VW-Urgesteins Winfried Vahland in den Aufsichtsrat zeichnete sich Veränderung ab. Vahland, vor allem bekannt als ehemaliger Chef der zum Volkswagen-Konzern gehörenden Marke Škoda, hatte Mitte Juni die Position des Präsidenten des Verwaltungsrates übernommen. Obgleich aus alten Tagen bestens bekannt mit dem seinerzeit als Designer Zeichen setzenden Thomas Ingenlath, kommt es nun zum Bruch.
Neuer Mann auf der Kommandobrücke
Ingenlath, zwischenzeitlich zum Unternehmenschef im hohen Norden befördert, muss seinen Posten als Chef von Polestar aufgeben, neuer Mann auf der Kommandobrücke wird Michael Lohscheller, 55 Jahre alt, der zuletzt Präsident des Importeurverbandes VDIK war. Zuvor hatte Lohscheller sich kurzzeitig um Erfolg der vietnamesischen Marke Vinfast bemüht, davor den Autohersteller Opel durch schwieriges Fahrwasser geführt.
During his time in Rüsselsheim, he earned the respect of the famously demanding CEO Carlos Tavares, although “earned” is probably a pretty accurate description. The marathon runner Lohscheller is a friendly guy, he is considered a good executive, but he is not credited with charismatic, creative skills.
Further changes are likely
Perhaps it is precisely solid craftsmanship that is important, because the fact that two old hands of the industry are now to lead the Swedish company, which is struggling to emerge from its start-up existence, is also a sign of the difficulty of establishing new brands. The financially strong Chinese group Geely is working in the background, but the patience of its boss Li Shufu is also apparently limited. It would therefore be no surprise if further changes were to be made to Polestar’s management. It is said that the main thing is to introduce clear reporting structures, define processes, sort out finances and strengthen sales.
What will become of the likeable, always somewhat mischievous-smiling Ingenlath is unclear. He is said to have been offered the position of head of a design center for the Geely Group. We will have to wait and see if that is enough consolation for him. We can think of at least one top-class car manufacturer whose design could use some fresh inspiration.
#Change #top #Polestar
Leave a Reply