Reigle was named Chief Executive Officer of the electric championship in September 2019, replacing Formula E co-founder Alejandro Agag, who still holds the position of president. Prior to joining Formula E, Reigle held senior management positions at Manchester United and the Los Angeles Rams, gaining experience at top soccer and American football clubs.

During his tenure overseeing the growth of the all-electric series, Reigle also had to work to ensure that the championship remained afloat in what was arguably the most sensitive phase in this championship’s existence, that concerning the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to having to carry on the season, the CEO had to ensure solid foundations for the championship, especially after the announcement of the intention of Audi, BMW and Mercedes to want to leave the category even before the introduction of Gen 3.

His tenure has also included adding new venues to the calendar, including Hyderabad, Cape Town and Sao Paulo for the 2023 season, with other stops still under discussion. Among the other aspects that he had to supervise is that linked to the pit stop for recharging during the race, postponed to next year both for safety reasons and for the delays in supplying the teams with the necessary spare parts.

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Attack Charge should still debut next year, even if it is not certain that it will be adopted in all the appointments of the calendar: more will be known in the coming months, perhaps true in the autumn when further tests will be completed.

His departure was announced to Formula E staff on Tuesday morning, who confirmed Reigle would “remain as a consultant until the end of the year” and would support the new CEO, which will be announced in the coming months.

In an internal message, Reigle said: “When I was offered the opportunity to drive Formula E, one of my mentors told me my main focus should be on leaving the company in a better place than I was. when I started. A simple piece of advice, but a high bar given the success that Formula E has achieved in the first five seasons”.

“Our fans, teams, partners, shareholders, board of directors and, most importantly to me, you, our employees, will be the final judges of how I fared. But I think I can safely say that Formula E is now on solid footing and ready to seize our huge opportunity, which fills me with enormous pride.

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E, Alejandro Agag, President, Formula E, Alberto Longo, Deputy CEO, Chief Championship Officer, Formula E Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I look back on the past four years and marvel at what we have achieved together. Facing unprecedented challenges, we’ve redefined our sport, launched an innovative brand, attracted iconic teams, opened up incredible cities and welcomed new partners.”

“This year we’re achieving record television and digital broadcast attendances and audiences, thanks to incredible races unlocked by the groundbreaking Gen3 car,” Reigle explained.

Formula E will announce Reigle’s replacement in due course.