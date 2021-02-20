A change at Deutsche Post DHL could have a significant impact on traditional post offices. But one important function is missing.

A major change at Deutsche Post DHL is currently being tested.

is currently being tested. “ Post stations “Could go to Post office make it obsolete in many cases – especially in corona* Times.

“Could go to make it obsolete in many cases – especially in corona* Times. But some important ones Functions do not provide these new machines.

Frankfurt – One more quickly postBranch for a package via DHL mail or buy a stamp. Queuing in Corona times and contact with employees included – that could soon be a thing of the past. Because Deutsche Post is planning a completely new type of “post office”.

“Especially where there are no branches or only branches with short opening times, the Post office represent a real improvement in service for people, ”explains Post Manager Holger Bartels to the dpa. But what is behind this change in the Deutsche Post and DHL, and the innovation could also affect the classic Branches affect?

Upgrading the Packstations from Deutsche Post DHL: What could they do?

In principle it works German postal service in their innovation with a trend that, accelerated by Corona, seems to continue throughout Germany. Post and DHL are no longer focusing their offerings on branches, but are giving machines more space. The conventional packing stations get a comprehensive upgrade. Soon, the yellow box should perform very similarly to one Post office. Only around the clock and without staff on site.

product Postage for letters and parcels in Germany Standard letter 0.80 euros (up to 20 grams) Compact letter 0.95 euros (up to 50 grams) Large letter 1.55 euros (up to 500 grams) Maxi letter 2.70 euros (up to 1,000 grams) DHL parcel 4.50 euros (up to 2,000 grams) Source: deutschepost.de

Deutsche Post: What is possible with the new DHL post stations?

So far they turned Packing stations exclusively about packages. On the new one Post office of the German Post letters can also be franked and sent. But customer service shouldn’t be neglected either. It is planned that open questions can be clarified via video with a member of the customer service team in Fürth. One downer, however, remains for the time being. Because only in a few months it should be possible by means of the new post stations Packages also to receive.

What the German postal service so far only tested in 20 post offices in North Rhine-Westphalia, could soon also be used throughout Germany. Because especially in times of corona the need of many customers to go to branches decreases. On the other hand, post offices are also a kind of social meeting point for many. With the abolition of postal acceptance points in favor of Vending machines the social life of some could suffer. And the cityscape could also change in many places, if small Post offices close and instead yellow, container-like machines take their place.

DHL: Will Deutsche Post branches soon be superfluous?

A spokesman for German Post stresses on request that the new Post stations by no means as a substitute for Post offices are to be seen. It is currently rather a test. “We have branches that are only open two or three hours a day. We test whether customers prefer the round-the-clock offer, ”explains the spokesman. The results of the tests would then be evaluated. How it went after that is still completely open.

At the new Deutsche Post post offices DHL beyond that, not every service is currently offered. In addition to receiving parcels, which is not yet possible at the post office, there are also other concerns that customers are still interested in Post offices have to do. That includes that to buy of envelopes and packages. But that too To weigh the post office is not implemented in the new machines. In addition, customers must use a Registered mail continue to go to a store.

Trend towards machines at Deutsche Post and DHL

The fact is, however, that the trend towards vending machines and contactless service is also with the German Post clear to see. Post customers can now send their letters using the mobile postage stamp. A conventional one Stamp is then no longer necessary. Returns made via DHL should go back, right next to Parcel delivery service the DHL and customers save the trip to the branch. Depending on how the pilot is received, the trend could continue. How does that affect the number of Post offices in rural and urban areas remains to be seen. (Sophia Lother)* fnp.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

In the Bundestag a law was passed that allows postmen to open parcels. However, certain rules are attached to this.