D.As expected, FC Schalke 04 is completely repositioning itself after relegation from the Bundesliga. As the club announced on Thursday, the contracts of ten professionals, which expire at the end of the season, will not be extended. Three members of the supervisory staff will also leave.

According to the club, the contracts of Benjamin Stambouli and Bastian Oczipka end with the relegation. The already expiring contracts of Steven Skrzybski, Alessandro Schöpf, the former world champion Shkodran Mustafi and Nabil Bentaleb will not be extended. In addition, loan players William (VfL Wolfsburg), Goncalo Paciencia, Frederik Rönnow (both Eintracht Frankfurt) and Kilian Ludewig (RB Salzburg) are returning to their home clubs.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Sead Kolasinac, who were brought back in the winter, were not included in this list. With them, Schalke apparently hopes to continue working. “We will sit down with the players,” said coach Dimitrios Grammozis, who will also be in office next season. The current third goalkeeper Michael Langer is also to be held. “I can only say positive things about him,” said Grammozis.

Grammozis did not want to proclaim direct resurgence as a goal at this point in time. “We’ll have to wait and see how the transfer period develops. We can’t throw money around, “he said:” But we’ll bring a great team onto the pitch. “In the summer, athletic trainer Quirin Löppert, nutritionist Wiebke-Maria Schlusemann and physiotherapist Dennis Schmitz will leave the club from the supervisor staff . According to Schalke, all three of them leave at their own request.

With a positive mood against Cologne

In its last game in the Bundesliga on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) at 1. FC Köln, the club is now with renewed euphoria. “The win against Frankfurt created a much more positive mood,” said coach Grammozis after the 4: 3 against the Champions League contender in the previous week: “We were hooked on this performance. We want to use the tailwind to say goodbye to the league with dignity and to go on vacation with a positive feeling. “

The fact that Schalke can still prevent the record as the “worst relegation since the introduction of the three-point rule” with a win does not play a role for Grammozis. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve been working against negative records every week. One of them is more or less irrelevant, “said the 42-year-old with a smile:” That is not the main focus. But we want to give our fans, who have suffered a lot, that feeling from the Frankfurt game again. “

Grammozis has no doubts about Mark Uth’s commitment. Although the ex-national player, who was born in Cologne and a former and potentially future FC player, could be in a conflict of conscience if he shoots Cologne into the second division. “Then we shouldn’t have used Goncalo Paciencia against Frankfurt either,” said Grammozis: “We don’t think that way. Mark has a contract with Schalke and is treated like everyone else. “