Mexico City.- The Changan car brand has put a new attack piece on the automotive game board: its new sub-brand Deepal, founded in 2018 and focused on sustainable mobility; which in turn comes with its first electric model, the S07, which is characterized by its design and technology.

In addition to the above, Changan outlined its strategy to remain relevant in the Mexican market in the coming years through three guidelines: sustainable mobility, design and cutting-edge technology.

SUSTAINABLE BET

This car comes in 2 versions: BEV, which is composed of a 79.97 kWh battery that provides 620 kilometers of autonomy and delivers a power of 215 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque; and REEV, an extended-range plug-in hybrid variant with a 31.7 kWh battery that delivers 235 hp with a range of 200 km of 100% electric driving that is combined with a 1.5-liter engine.

INNOVATIVE DESIGN

The exterior features futuristic features and avant-garde lines with sharp shapes throughout the body. It features a rear spoiler, LED lighting and 21-inch rims.

HIGH EQUIPMENT

It features a 15.6-inch floating central display powered by a Qualcomm 8155 chip, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and artificial intelligence called Hello Deepal.