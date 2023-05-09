As DEBATE informed you a few days ago, The Chang Li S1-Pro electric car can be purchased from 18,000 Mexican pesos Alibaba online. That does not mean that it can circulate without problems in Mexico and that you can import it from one moment to the next.

Next you will know How to import the Chang Li S1-Pro according to Mexican laws, an electric car of 18 thousand pesos that arrives by parcel to the door of your house and has some characteristics that will interest you.

Before continuing you must know something important. He Mexican regulation prevents the regularization of cars whose serial number (VIN) begins with a letterexcept for those made in South Korea, Japan and Germany.

This, with one of the latest updates made to the legalization program for chocolate cars in Mexico.

How about import and tariffs?

As of September 4, 2020, the electric cars imported into Mexico were exempted from taxesaccording to an agreement published in the Official Gazette of the Federation whose objective is to promote access to new ecological technologies in transport.

The agreement establishes tax exemptions, since the national manufacture of electric vehicles is still in its infancy. The measure seeks to promote the reduction of the carbon footprint and ensure effective access to health, in line with the social policies of the Federal Government.

Although no specific taxes apply to electric cars in Mexicocould be subject to the import tariffs stipulated for the transport of more than ten people and the transport of goods, which reach 15%.

He agreement, valid until September 30, 2024seeks to stimulate a greater demand for electric vehicles, which would contribute to compliance with Mexico’s commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the success of the development of the national industry.

And the customs?

After making sure that the supplier is reliable, it is time to do one of the most complicated points, organizing the shipment through customs procedures.

Step by Step: