At a young age, Chanel’s new top woman, British-Indian Leena Nair (1969), learned that sometimes you have to use your elbows to get to the top. As an engineering student in India, she shared lectures with 24 women – and 3,000 men. “In those years I grew a thicker skin”, she said in an interview. “There I learned how to climb up in a male-dominated environment.”

On Tuesday it was announced that Nair, who has had a thirty-year career at food giant Unilever, will become Chanel’s top woman from January (20,000 employees, 9 billion euros turnover). She succeeds billionaire Alain Wertheimer (73), who together with his younger brother Gérard owns the French luxury brand – known for fashion, perfumes, jewelry and cosmetics. Alain Wertheimer has been CEO since 2016.

Nair’s appointment is rare: normally luxury brands only appoint insiders from the fashion industry, or scions of the founders, writes business site Business of Fashion. For example, the Wertheimer brothers are grandsons of Chanel’s co-founders. The last time a similar appointment occurred was in 2009, when Fabrizio Freda of Procter & Gamble was appointed CEO of the American cosmetics brand Estée Lauder.

“I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for,” Nair wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “It is a company that believes in free creativity, fostering human talent and having a positive impact on the world.”

The appointment of Nair, a woman of color, could be a sign that the French luxury brand is looking to modernize. As Head of Human Resources at Unilever, she oversaw 150,000 employees and took a progressive, inclusive course. From 2010 she made gender equality the spearhead of global policy – ​​which she succeeded ten years later. The appointment of the Indian-British businesswoman also fuels rumors that Chanel wants to make an IPO, writes Business of Fashion. The company itself has repeatedly denied this.

One of India’s most powerful women

Nair’s job is to lead Chanel as it recovers from the corona crisis. Last year, turnover fell by 17.6 percent to the equivalent of 9 billion euros, according to figures from accountancy and consultancy firm Deloitte. It looks like Chanel is recovering from that blow this year. It expects double-digit growth, and turnover that will be as high or higher than in pre-corona year 2019. When the turnover amounted to 12.3 billion dollars (10.9 billion euros).

Nair, this year by business magazine Forbes Named one of the fifty most powerful women in India, she is known for her hands-on approach. At Unilever she worked in factories for the first few years, where she did not shy away from night shifts and kept in touch with staff from all layers of the company – even as she climbed up. This work ethic may have to do with her upbringing. Although her parents had the money to take her to school in a car, her father wanted her to take the bicycle, she said. in an interview. That was a ride of twelve kilometers there and twelve kilometers each day.

The mentality of wanting to work hard persisted in later years. While raising two children and pursuing a career, she slept four to five hours a night. To keep up with her busy job, she meditates every morning, keeps a gratitude journal and does Bollywood dancing, she told Time Magazine earlier this year. Above all, she possesses a good dose of optimism. “When I hear: this is impossible because it has never been done before, that is normally the start of a conversation for me. I then answer: ‘Has it never been done before? That’s fantastic. Tell me, how can we do it?’”