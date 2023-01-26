Totti-Ilary and the attempt to remain a family. Thanks to Chanel

Francis Totti And Ilary Blasi for six months now they are no longer a couple. The tense relations between the two, complete with lovers And mischief mutual, however, do not seem to concern theirs children. To remind parents of the value from the family he thinks about it Chanelwhich sends a message tearjerkers on social media. “First of all“. Then a childhood photo, grainy but full of meaning. So Chanel Totti wanted to leave a dedication on Instagram at mom Ilary Blasi, putting on paper how much it is at the top of his priorities.

Nell snap shared in these hours, Chanelborn in 1997, is still little one and is in the arms of his mother. Both look joyfully at cameragiving a smile who snaps (maybe dad Francesco Totti?). Closely speaking, the photo was then posted from his mother, always on his Instagram profile. “I don’t want to work in TV, those famous are the My parents“, however, she has always specified, who continues to show hers everyday life only online, between the house where he lives with his parents and various others vacation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

