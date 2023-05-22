Chanel Totti’s birthday party becomes a case: the criticisms of the followers

Chanel Totti’s birthday party becomes a case on social media: the daughter of the former Roma footballer and Ilary Blasi, in fact, was attacked by some followers because of an inscription that appeared on her cake.

Chanel Totti, who turned 16, has indeed published on his profile Instagram an image that portrays her with a birthday cake in which it is written: “I can handle more alcohol than people”.

A phrase that many followers did not like, who did not miss an opportunity to criticize the girl.

“A decidedly appropriate look and party for a sixteen-year-old, even the writing is no joke… it makes me infinitely sad! She acts too grown up,” she reads among the comments.

And again: “I dare not think what he will do in 20 years”. Another user writes: “If I had written something like this at your age, my mother would have sent me to a psychologist”.

“At 15 (actually 16 ed) do you write these things? But aren’t you ashamed?” is another of the many comments that are read. However, the daughter of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti has not replied to the accusations of the haters.