Chanel Totti ends up in the crosshairs of controversy because of her birthday party

Last May 13, 2023, Chanel Totti he turned sixteen. On the occasion of such a special day, the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi decided to celebrate in a disco with her friends. However, a detail has raised numerous controversies on social media. Let’s find out together what happened.

Despite being only 16 years old, Chanel Totti is one of teenager most popular and chatted on social networks. Over the last few days, the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi has ended up in the crosshairs of gossip because of her birthday party. In fact, on May 13, 2023 the girl completed 16 years and decided to hang out with his friends in a club.

To make the teenager end up in the focus of controversy it was there written that appeared on the cake:

I handle more alcohol than people.

There were numerous users who have pointed the finger at her, emphasizing that at her age she should neither consume nor buy alcohol.

Therefore his post on Instagram was flooded with negative comments. For example a user he wrote:

A look and a party definitely appropriate for a sixteen year old even the writing is not joking … it makes me infinitely sad! She acts too grown up.

L’image in question portrays the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi just before blowing out the candles. Needless to say, the web has split into two parts: there are those who defended it by stating that haters only feel envy and those who instead pointed out that alcohol is prohibited for minors. These were the words from another user: