New chapter for the case involving Chanel Totti, the daughter of the former Roma captain Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. In recent days, the very young girl has ended up at the center of social controversy after the tiktoker, Martina De Vivo, publicly accused her of having been the lover of her ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, Cristian Babalus.

After the heavy statements, Cristian replied by defending Chanel and himself from the accusations made by Martina. Now, the tiktoker has broken the silence again and has published screenshots of the chats with the ex-boyfriend on Instagram, which according to her would be “proof” of the betrayal.

“Do we deny to the death even if there is a call? You don’t even deserve to talk anymore, it would be useless because you just suck and the important thing is that I don’t want to have anything to do with you anymore. Take your things and go away ”, the message sent by Martina to what would be Cristian’s contact (which, however, is obscured by the screenshot). His reply: “You are absolutely right in everything, I can’t be without you but on the other hand you deserve all the serenity”.

A few minutes later Martina De Vivo shared an outburst in which, once again, she accuses the boy of having lied about everything: “As he said? He had come to get his clothes to leave and I got the call. It doesn’t seem like it to me and a round of applause also for his courage, he knows very well that I also have the photo of the call with the date. I have never disgraced anyone, I have always told only the truth. I only posted the video after they put a photo together, a stab in the stomach especially in such a situation.”

And he concludes: “I am speechless for the disgust and the lies read about me, at least tell the truth and take yourself, indeed take your faults! After that I’ll close the speech here, I won’t answer anything more about this story. From today it ends here”.