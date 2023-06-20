Chanel Totti appeared in the audience of L’Isola Dei Famosi but not everyone recognized her

Without any shadow of a doubt, Chanel Totti is one of the most talked about and popular teenagers in the world of the web. During the last episode of the 17th edition of The island of the famous, the daughter of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti was present in the audience but not everyone recognized her. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the past few hours, Chanel Totti has ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, to make the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi a protagonist gossip it was a photo spread on the net.

On June 18, 2023 the the final de The island of the famous and to attend bet there was also Chanel together with her boyfriend Cristian Babalus. It goes without saying that the daughter of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti has attracted theAttention of viewers, even if someone had a lot of difficulty recognizing it.

Indeed, there are numerous people who claim that the 16-year-old has appeared fully different compared to what happens on TikTok. In particular, on Twitter a photo he received is depopulated negative comments. For example, someone wrote:

True on the photos it looks like another…You can see that it’s a girl, as it should be.

Or, another user he has declared:

Completely different from what it looks like in the picture…. Crazy filters.

So, many argue that Chanel looks completely different in photos thanks filters. The 16-year-old attended the final de The island of the famous aired on channel 5 together with her boyfriend Cristian Babalus. She took care of documenting everything herself, since voyage from Rome to Milan until it reached its destination. Also, through your Instagram Stories she has published an image that portrays her in backstage together with his mother Ilary Blasi.