Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi they spent their first Christmas apart. If the former captain of the Rome he spent it with his new flame Naomi Bocchi, for Ilary the holidays were in the family together with his sister Melory. A Christmas certainly not easy even for the children of the couple who had to be divided between the two parents.

Chanel Totti she was one of the most affected from a media point of view by her parents’ separation. The daughter born from the couple’s marriage is very active on social media, especially Instagram and Tiktok and has often been the target of haters. However, she has shown that she has personality to spare by always responding in kind.

Source: Instagram

For this Christmas Chanel he then received an unexpected gift. An admirer of him has in fact sent him a huge one bouquet of 50 red roses. As reported by the weekly Who, the romantic gesture unknown to many was certainly not unexpected for her. Apparently there was also a special dedication accompanying the flowers.

Chanel really appreciated the gesture and posted the romantic dedication on her social channels in which she showcased the roses already placed at the center of the table.

Ilary for New Year’s Eve flew to Thailand with Bastian

After Christmas with the sisters Ilary she flew in Thailand with Bastian. This is what can be seen from her social channels where she published various shots of the airport, passport and then at the end of local Bangkok. Exceptional photographer apparently the German entrepreneur who took Ilary’s heart after the end of the twenty-year relationship with Francesco Totti.

Even Totti, on the other hand, apparently should spend the New Year in an exotic destination with Naomi Bocchi and his three children. Their story is booming, they don’t really like public outings and prefer to shut themselves up in their love nest in northern Rome.