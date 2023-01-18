The daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi has returned to talk about the separation of her parents: here’s what she said

Over the past few hours the name of Chanel Totti returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi has returned to talk about the separation of her parents and the new relationship that her father has undertaken with Noemi Bocchi. Let’s find out together what she said.

Since they announced their separation after about twenty years of love, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi they are the most talked about gossip characters. In the last few hours, the couple’s daughter, Chanel Totti, has exposed herself about her parents by making important revelations. Here’s what she said.

All those who follow her know that Chanel Totti is very active on social media and especially on Tik Tok. Here the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi is often used to answering the numerous questions digs and criticisms that web users hurl at her.

After responding to allegations that she decided to have plastic surgery, Chanel Totti returned to Tik Tok to respond to the gossip which these days is revolving around his family and especially around his father.

There are many, in fact, the newspapers that are talking these days are talking about the alleged gambling addiction of the former footballer. This is a topic that is affecting the main newspapers which have opened a real case. In addition to this, there are rumors about the new relationship that Ilary Blasi has undertaken with the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller.

Many people have accused the conductor that she is not interested in Bastian but that she started a relationship with him only to make her ex-husband jealous. Following the gossip that affected her family Chanel Totti could not do without answer on Tik Tok to the rumors circulating with these words: