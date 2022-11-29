Chanel Totti blurts out on social media, here is her unexpected response to the accusations of touch-ups

Over the last period Chanel Totti he never ceases to be talked about on social media. Recently, the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi ended up in the crosshairs of controversy due to her excessive use of makeup and filters. However, the unexpected response from the 15-year-old was not long in coming. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Chanel Totti never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time it was the images in which she herself was accused of not being natural that made her the protagonist of a gossip. In light of this, the 15-year-old has decided to silence the gossip using a citation from Elenoire Ferruzzi.

In the past, the 15-year-old had already admitted her willingness to resort to some surgery Cosmetic Surgery upon reaching the age of majority. On the other hand, many think that Chanel is the reflex of the teaching he receives from his mother Ilary Blasi. In fact, even the latter, already in the early days of the word of mouth letters, resorted to some touch up on the face.

However, Chanel Totti doesn’t care about the accusations people make about her every day. The daughter of Francesco Totti and the Roman presenter used the voice of the trans icon of the LGBTQ universe to silence gossips. These were hers words:

Because I don’t want to look like ma’s faces like yours. It shows that you are natural, do c * e.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old continues to be always active on his Instagram and Tik Tok profiles. Through her photos, Chanel shows hers make-up impeccable and his outfits prestigious.