Chanel Totti has decided to spend some relaxing days in Naples. It was she who showed it herself in the Instagram stories of her profile where before her she photographed a table of friends, tagging the place of dinner, and in the following she published a shot of her sitting on the seafront. A normal day at the beach. Photos and stories that have unleashed the haters.

“But doesn’t he go to school?” someone wrote. “The apple never falls far from the tree,” another. And again: “Please put a photo of you sitting among the school desks submerged in a thousand books”, “What do you become at 30? Amazza, how precocious…” and so on. Words to which, for now, the girl has not responded.

It’s not the first time that Chanel is touring Italy. Sometimes she is with her on vacation with her father, sometimes with her mother, or, as in this case, she seems to be in the company of her friends. And it’s not even the first time that the daughter of Totti and Ilary Blasi has been targeted by haters, even if only for the way she dresses or her physical appearance.