When organizing a holiday, you often find yourself having to choose between different places and obviously the price is a fundamental factor. Certainly the economic discussion is important but for some people, it certainly does not represent a problem. As it shows Chanel Totti which is located in Dubai for a dream holiday, together with her little sister Isabel and her boyfriend Christian Babalus. Many wonder who pays for the trio's luxury stay; most likely Francesco Totti: let's find out why.

Chanel Totti on holiday in Dubai

The children of Francesco Totti And Ilary BlasAfter the separation of their parents, they faced complicated moments. The many rumors about the reasons that led to the parents' breakup certainly did not help the three young people. Cristian is 18 years old, Chanel will turn 17 this year and the little girl of the house, Isabel, is only 7. In Chanel's stories, the 17 year old is together with her boyfriend Christian Babalus and little Isabel, since they left for a off-season holiday a Dubai.

The Totti sisters they would have arrived in the city of the United Arab Emirates on the night between 21 and 22 February; they stay atHotel Atlantis, a 5-star hotel that contains every possible comfort. The young girl's fans are wondering who pays for this ultra-luxury holiday. Most likely, the person who will pay the final bill is dad Totti. In fact, from the Instagram stories of Sofia Cauccidaughter of Noemi Bocchi, they would also be in the same resort. So most likely, this is not a romantic getaway for the two young people, but a family vacation, even if it is an extended one.

But how much does a holiday at Atlantis The Palm cost in this period? Prices obviously vary depending on the type of room you choose, but they are mind-boggling. In fact, for a suite with terrace the price is around €1,700while beyond i €6,000 for a presidential suite. Mind-boggling prices, in a structure truly equipped with every comfort, including an underwater park and a selection of the most prestigious boutiques in the world.