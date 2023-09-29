Once again the name of Chanel Totti has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi left for Monaco together with her boyfriend Cristian Babalus. But do you know how much the hotel they stay in costs? Hold on tight because the price is mind-boggling.

Only a few days ago the name Chanel Totti ended up at the center of gossip due to rumors regarding an alleged crisis with her boyfriend Cristian. A few days later, the couple denied the rumors about themselves and decided to fly to Monte Carlo to enjoy a few days of relaxation.

There Daughter by Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi and her boyfriend treated themselves to a romantic getaway in Monte Carlo. The girl did not miss the opportunity to immortalize the moments of her holiday, shared on her social page. Among the many shots made public, the beautiful man did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the followers hotel where the couple stayed.

Many, therefore, have wondered about the price of the structure. Well, hold on tight because staying in this hotel requires a staggering sum. According to what emerged, it seems that the cost per night of the structure where Chanel Totti and her boyfriend decided to stay is 1200 euros.

Who is Cristian Babalus, Chanel Totti’s boyfriend

Cristian Babalusboyfriend of Chanel Totti, is the father of a little girl, Kylie, from his previous relationship with the tiktoker Martina De Vivo. In addition to working on social media, Cristian works in a clothing store in Rome called ‘Babalus & Babalusino’.