On the occasion of Ilary Blasi’s return to TV, Chanel Totti supports her mother from a distance

Without any shadow of a doubt, Ilary Blasi e Chanel Totti they have a very special bond. The famous Roman showgirl is back on the small screen at the helm of the conduction of The Island of the Famous. In light of this, her daughter has decided to make her a sweet dedication on social media. Let’s find out all the details together.

Despite being only 15 years old, Chanel Totti knows how to capture theAttention on itself. Francesco Totti’s daughter and Ilary Blasi she is always very active on Instagram where she shares numerous contents regarding her daily life. On the occasion of the first episode of The Island of the Famous aired on April 17, 2023, the fifteen-year-old wanted to show all hers support to his mother.

Indeed, she herself has published one photo on her Instagram profile which portrays her in front of the TV ready to watch her mother on the small screen. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

Ready for tonight

In this way, Francesco Totti’s daughter has hinted that she is supporting the well-known presenter in her professional adventure and that she is the first exceptional spectator of the famous reality show broadcast on Canale Cinque.

Meanwhile, Ilary Blasi has sanctioned the return to television after a year in which she was forced to face some difficulties, such as the separation by the footballer Francesco Totti. At the beginning of the episode, the famous presenter wanted to play down with one poisonous joke. In fact, she herself with irony he said:

For one who comes, there is one who goes.

Chanel Totti has always supported her mother, even during the separation from her ex-husband. In fact, on that occasion, the fifteen-year-old had shared one on social media snap which portrayed her together with her mother by writing a sweet dedication accompanying the caption: