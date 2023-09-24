According to the latest indiscretion, it seems that the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi is in crisis with her boyfriend

Over the last few hours the name of Chanel Totti, daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumours, it seems that the daughter of the former footballer and the presenter is experiencing a period of crisis with her partner. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Chanel Totti, there is a crisis with her partner Cristian Babalus? In recent days, the most attentive have noticed a series of social moves that make it clear that the love story between Chanel and her boyfriend would be over forever.

Some, in fact, could not help but notice that all the photos depicting him together with his daughter have disappeared on Cristian Babalus’ Instagram page. Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. Furthermore, the two have not been seen together for days. Since they have always been a very close-knit couple, their absence on social media suggests that the two are experiencing a period of crisis.

Obviously, it must be said that at the moment it is only a rumor, since the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. Chanel and Cristianafter the rumor circulated, they preferred to remain silent, deciding not to expose themselves regarding the gossip that has been circulating about them in recent hours.

Who is Cristian Babalus, Chanel Totti’s boyfriend

Cristian Babalus, boyfriend of Chanel Totti, is the father of a little girl, Kylie, from his previous relationship with the TikToker Martina De Vivo. In addition to working on social media, Cristian also works in a clothing store in Rome called ‘Babalus & Babalusino’. Currently, Cristian’s name has ended up at the center of gossip due to an alleged crisis with Chanel, but the news, at least for the moment, has not been confirmed or denied.