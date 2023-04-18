According to some rumors, Chanel Totti would have been the lover of a famous tik toker

Over the past few hours Chanel Totti ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make the daughter of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti the protagonist of a gossip was a scoop that emerged on the net about her sentimental life. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Despite having only 15 years, Chanel Totti is already at the center of numerous chatter on the web. According to some rumors who are becoming more and more insistent, the daughter of Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti would be engaged to a tik toker famous. This is Cristian Babalus who has recently become a father.

Initially, to spread it scoop was online Martina DeVivo, the ex girlfriend of Cristian Babalus. These were the accusations throw at him.

When the car wasn’t even two months old, I open the phone of my boyfriend who lived in the house with me and I find Chanel Totti’s call. I write to her and she even denies having met him. After a few days he comes to see the baby, I show him the proofs and he confirms that it was all true, I obviously kick him out of the house and write to Chanel.



However, it is one news which was denied by the person concerned through these words:

The truth is that when she found the call with Chanel I had already left home, of my own free will and not because of Chanel, because the situation had become unsustainable and sincerely protecting my daughter and not involving her in the numerous discussions for me it is not only the most important thing, but also a way to love and protect her. The famous call was only seen by Martina when I returned home to pick up the clothes that she politely kept throwing me out the window, still unaware of everything.

Therefore, according to Babalus’ version of events, the relation with Chanel Totti would be born only after the break with Martina De Vivo. In any case, the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi and Nicolas Babus have confirmed theirs flirting exchanging a passionate kiss in the disco.