Chanel Totti he is one of the most talked about characters in gossip in recent weeks. Over the last few hours, the name of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi’s daughter has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The gift given by her boyfriend Cristian is causing a lot of discussion. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Chanel Totti decided to do things big on the occasion of her boyfriend Cristian’s birthday. The daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi she has in fact decided to give her boyfriend an Audi R8 GT. Needless to say, the 16-year-old’s gesture did not go unnoticed, especially regarding the price of the car.

The gift that Chanel Totti gave to her boyfriend Cristian on the occasion of his 21st birthday is worth a lot 168 thousand euros. According to what experts have revealed, the car is capable of reaching 100 km/h in just three seconds. But Cristian, Chanel’s boyfriend, will only be able to use the car for one day.

In fact, the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi thought of giving her partner only the rental of the car. Needless to say, Chanel’s gesture divided the people of the web. There were many who criticized Ilary and Francesco’s daughter for the gesture she made on the occasion of her boyfriend’s 21st birthday.

Who is Cristian Babalus, Chanel Totti’s boyfriend

Cristian Babalusboyfriend of Chanel Totti, is the father of a little girl, Kylie, from his previous relationship with the tiktoker Martina De Vivo. In addition to working on social media, Cristian works in a clothing store in Rome called ‘Babalus & Babalusino’.