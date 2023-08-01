Chanel Totti and Cristian Babalus increasingly in love and united. The couple lives their relationship in the light of day, not skimping on sweet dedications on social media. This time she is the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi to pack a romantic message for her boyfriend on her Tiktok profile. A video that collects the moments of complicity between them and in which there is no shortage of kisses and effusions in favor of the camera. The “romantic” caption hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans following the pair. But let’s see everything in detail.

“All for me. Indescribable”. These are the words that Chanel Totti chose to write in support of the video dedicated to her boyfriend Cristian and published on her social profiles (Instagram and TikTok). “Some nights there are some wounds that some of your friends will disinfect,” sings Ligabue in the song that Chanel wanted to dedicate to her boyfriend Cristian, with whom she has been a steady couple since last April.

In the video, a concentrate of very tender moments lived together by the couple. A story that did not start in the best way and went viral after the accusations of his ex, Martina De Vivo, and mother of her daughter Kylie born in January, who on social media told of being betrayed and accused the daughter of Ilary Blasi and Totti for having interfered in their love story.

Version denied by Cristian according to which the relationship with Martina was already over when he started dating Chanel.