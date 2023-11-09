Chanel Totti she decided to embark on an entrepreneurial adventure in the world of online commerce together with her boyfriend Cristian Babalus. Even though they are very young and their relationship has lasted less than a year, the two have demonstrated their entrepreneurial spirit and determination by starting an online business.

Cristian Babalusalready an expert in the clothing sector thanks to his shop in Rome, has brought his experience to a new project in collaboration with Chanel Totti. In fact, the couple opened one society which deals with the sale of sneakers online covering the entire Italian territory.

Although the daughter of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi is a minor, she has found a way to achieve hers dream. Therefore, Italian law allows minors to open a company subject to authorization from the guardianship judge obtained with the consent of the parents. It’s about a disposition which allowed the sixteen-year-old to enter the business world and start her new adventure together with her boyfriend.

The company in question is called “2C Limited” and deals with selling sneakers online limited edition. On the other hand, Cristian Babalus already has a clothing store in Rome, so he is an expert in the field. In a period in which more and more young people are approaching the business world, the story of Chanel and her boyfriend is a example of determination and resourcefulness.

It remains to be seen how their society will evolve and which ones successes will reach the competitive world of online sneaker commerce in Italy. Meanwhile, it seems that their love story proceed at full speed. In fact, every now and then the two appear together on social media and they seem more lovers that never.