On the occasion of Ilary Blasi’s 42nd birthday, Chanel Totti she decided to write a sweet social dedication to her mom. The second child of the presenter of theIsland of the Famous and Francesco Totti shared two shots on her Instagram page that portray her with her mother. To accompany the images in question a sweet and moving dedication.

Ilary Blasi he turned 42. On the occasion of her special day, Chanel Totti wrote a sweet social dedication for her mother that did not go unnoticed and that in these hours she is making the rounds on the web. As already anticipated, the daughter of Ilary and Francesco has published two photos that portray her with her mother.

In the first shot, Chanel is observed, still very small, intent on playing on the beach with the presenter. The second photo, however, is more recent and portrays mother and daughter in a selfie taken by Chanel. To the images in question the second daughter of Ilary Blasi e Francesco Totti accompanied by a sweet dedication. These were her words:

Congratulations. Never change.

Ilary Blasi, first birthday together with Bastian: this is how the presenter celebrated

Ilary Blasi’s first birthday together with his partner Bastian. For the special occasion the businessman German has decided to organize a special surprise for his girlfriend. In detail, the couple spent an evening between a candlelit dinner and a spa in a luxury hotel in Morocco.

Ilary Blasi has decided to share the photos of the evening spent together with Bastian on his Instagram page. From the shots it is possible to notice that the location was set up only for the couple. Even Bastian then shared a shot that portrays him together with the presenter to whom he dedicated these words: