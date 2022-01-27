Máximo Huerta -with the occasional joke about his brief period as minister-, Alaska and Inés Hernand presented the first semifinal of the Benidorm Fest, a show that will end up deciding which song and artist will represent Spain in Eurovision. Varry Brava, Azícar Moreno, Blanca Paloma, Unique, Tanxugueiras and Chanel participated in the musical event with very different proposals. Toñi and Encarna Salazar, who already attended the European festival in 1992, did not convince the staff with ‘Postureo’, a proposal to “make it Spanish”, as they themselves indicated. Unique, a band formed by Arman, Gio, Valen and Matt, four friends determined to be the ‘Best’, were left at the gates because their composition didn’t succeed either.

UNIQUE brings us ”Best” with a Eurovision set design. With acrobatics, movements and light games they bring freshness and dynamism to the #BenidormFest. This has been its staging! pic.twitter.com/SebggrBHhn Benifestivalen Media | Benidorm Fest and Eurovision. (@benifestivalen) January 26, 2022

Chanel, Tanxugueiras, Blanca Paloma and Varry Brava were chosen. The first, born in Cuba, but living in Spain since she was four years old, opted for ‘SloMo’, a song with Latin roots in which the impressive choreography that surrounded it stood out. The interpreter has participated in several musicals and the tables are noticeable. “When you listen to it, it makes you want to twerk to the core of the Earth,” warned the young woman who wants to be Beyoncé’s successor. And it’s on the right track.

Chanel has dazzled with a very elaborate set design with her as the protagonist. With ”Slo Mo” the singer shows all her charisma and energy. Thus he has sung in the #BenidormFest! pic.twitter.com/ltDOCmToAh Benifestivalen Media | Benidorm Fest and Eurovision. (@benifestivalen) January 26, 2022

Those who started as favorites were Tanxugueiras. Aída Tarrio and the sisters Sabela and Olaia Maneiro form this group that mixes folklore with avant-garde touches. It comes from Galicia and they composed the song especially for Eurovision. “It is a base of traditional music with free style”, they defined before going on stage. And there they surprised with messages in Catalan, Basque, Galician, Asturian… «There are no borders», they proclaimed. Salvador Sobral, winner of Eurovision 2017, was the star guest of the call and had no qualms about shouting that they were his favorites. «I’m going with the Galician girls, long live the Galician girls!», he shouted as soon as he finished his interpretation.

The Tanxugueiras are Galician tradition and roots. With a wink included to the ”pandereteiras”, its staging evokes Galician folklore in all its essence. That’s how ”Terra” has been! #BenidormFestpic.twitter.com/JjMd06zfzz Benifestivalen Media | Benidorm Fest and Eurovision. (@benifestivalen) January 26, 2022

Blanca Paloma combined stage styling with music until, not long ago, she decided to opt for what she liked the most. “I’m here so that my song pinches people’s hearts,” he announced when he presented ‘Secreto de agua’, a melody composed to serve as the header for the series ‘Lucía en la teleraña’. The intense and passionate ballad captivated the audience.

Blanca Paloma is the emotion and the light of #BenidormFest. With a scenography centered on her and the message, she moves away from scenographic stereotypes. This is how he interpreted ”Secret of Water” pic.twitter.com/d2jYZQzFDg Benifestivalen Media | Benidorm Fest and Eurovision. (@benifestivalen) January 26, 2022

Aaron Sáez, Vicente Illescas and Óscar Ferrer are Varry Brava, a band that wanted to pay homage to the late Rafaella Carrá. And it is that the Italian was going to be the presenter of Eurovision. “We have lost the pure fantasy that it was,” lamented Máximo Huerta. So the three friends decided to write a tune with his name. “He is one of those great characters who go from emotion to party and we wanted to make him this song,” they explained. “Going to Eurovision would be yuppie,” said the trio whose work invites revelry, to have a good time.

Varry Brava brings joy, charisma and fun. The mythical Raffaella has been the central icon of her performance. This is how they have sung ”Raffaella’. #BenidormFestpic.twitter.com/nyCZaJ4VAb Benifestivalen Media | Benidorm Fest and Eurovision. (@benifestivalen) January 26, 2022

TVE will broadcast tonight the second semifinal in which they will compete for the other four places in the final Rigoberta Bandini -one of the favorites-, Rayden, Javiera Mena, Marta Sango, Xeinn, Sara Deop and Gonzalo Hermida. The latter will not perform live because he has tested positive for Covid and the organization will broadcast the video clip of his song ‘Who would say it’.