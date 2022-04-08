Fashion company Chanel announced this week it will no longer sell products to Russians. The decision came in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Many Russian influencers who do not like the measure are cutting their expensive handbags in half as a form of protest.

The French company had previously closed its stores in Russia, like many other Western companies. But now Chanel is restricting the entire sale of its products to Russians around the world. “The latest restrictions imposed by the European Union prohibit the sale, directly or indirectly, of luxury products to any person or company in the Russian Federation, or for use in the Russian Federation,” it said in a press release.

When making a purchase, customers are now asked to confirm that the products purchased are not used in Russia. "We understand that these measures, which are intended to comply with the requirements of the law, may cause certain inconveniences for some customers. We are currently working to improve the procedure and apologize for any misunderstandings and inconveniences," Chanel said.

According to fashion experts, the decision was not an easy one for the company, it will certainly feel a financial blow. To protest the sanctions, many wealthy Russians destroy their products, which are worth millions. Several women are furious and share their actions on Instagram. “Goodbye,” said Russian model Victoria Bonya. She looks angrily at the camera, waves her scissors and cuts the expensive handbag in half.





Russian TV host and actor Marina Ermoshkina used garden shears to cut up her dark gray handbag to support Russia. “No bag, no thing is worth my love for my motherland,” she explains. “It’s not worthy of my respect for myself. I’m against Russophobia, I’m against a brand that supports Russophobia.”





Also DJ Katya shared the anger of the other influencers and used scissors to destroy her black handbag. “I’ve always dreamed of having a Chanel handbag in my closet, and it happened last year,” she captioned the photo.

“But after hearing about the brand’s policy towards the Russians, I made the decision to remove these bags from my everyday life until the situation changes.” She urges her followers to do the same. “If you have to sell your homeland to buy Chanel, I don’t need that kind of Chanel,” she concludes.





